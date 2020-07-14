At this point, it's been one full season since CDC-recommended face masks first became a part of our routine. If you're still trying to figure out how to style a scarf as a face covering with your outfit, not to worry — utilizing the life-saving piece as a stylish accessory may not be first priority. But it can be a fun way to liven up your looks if you're feeling playful, as shown by Olivia Palermo's high-fashion alternative that you can layer over any medical-grade surgical mask. The New Yorker's most recent street style looks are calling on silk scarves (as well as her famous capsule wardrobe prowess) to keep her face covered when stepping outside. The best part: each ensemble can be easily imitated, regardless of season or occasion.

In recent weeks, Palermo has found a way to use the scarf as a key part of her outfit formula. Palermo's basic formula for dressing consists of a pair of chunky sunnies, a boisterous silk scarf, a button-down blouse (or a top in which the scarf can tuck into), a statement bag, and a pair of mules. She has her favorites, of course — Alberta Ferretti mules and Lescarf's striped silk wrap, for instance — which she makes look new again by styling with other bright accessories. Each foolproof ensemble plays with layers and colors, all while reserving prints for the scarf, allowing it to stand out against the rest of the look.

While there's no definitive answer so far as to how long masks will be a part of your getting-dressed routine, but for now it's an absolute necessity. So, read ahead for the full how-to — and, beneath it all, be sure to style these celeb-loved, medical-grade face masks (a favorite of Emily Ratajkowski's), so that you're ensured to keep yourself and others safe.

How To Style A Face Covering: Button-Up Shirt

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Having a neutral button-down to remix with scarves is a veritable first step — and there are tons at reasonable price points. In fact, Palermo's comes from Zara, whose similar tops retail for under $40. She finished this look with bold accessories — a cerulean bucket bag and her favorite jacquard slippers.

How To Style A Face Covering: Statement Sunglasses

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sunglasses are an essential summer accessory, and they come with an added bonus — they'll keep your face covering in place, so you're not having to adjust it constantly. Palermo's clear, crystal-embellished pair comes from Jimmy Choo, contrasting her canvas Hermes Birkin bag. You can nab the same sunnies, scarf, and blouse (from the new Olivia Palermo Collection) below:

How To Style A Face Covering: Layers

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This ensemble offers a lesson in transitional dressing and layering that'll come in handy long into the colder months. In May, Palermo layered her Moncler coat over a nude rollneck and her scarf, tying it all together with a thick gold link chain.

How To Style A Face Covering: Matching Bag

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Always a fan of a vibrant bucket bag, Palermo spiced up her summer whites with three color-synced accessories — her scarf, Sara Battaglia handbag, and her Alberta Ferretti mules.