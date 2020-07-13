When it comes to street style, Emily Ratajkowski is always a step ahead of the trends. The model, actor, and designer is known for pulling off well-curated looks, whether bundling up for an afternoon of dog-walking or layering down while hanging poolside. Her latest outfit in particular is a lesson in date night dressing, and it's calling on one of the most enduring trends of the past few years. While all her accessories deserve an honorable mention, Emily Ratajkowski's orange bag nails the summer brights trend, all while elevating her unfussy ensemble.

On Jul. 11, Ratajkowski stepped out in New York's Tribeca neighborhood in a simple, yet well-accessorized look. She elevated a strapless, bodycon LBD (little black dress) with a pair of rectangular shades, mid-sized gold hoops, and white tennis sneakers. To finish the look, she toted a tangerine-colored, top-handle purse, and, of course, her CDC-recommended protective face covering. Still, the bag was the hero-piece of the effortless look, and it's calling on a well-loved color-way from recent seasons.

Electric orange first reemerged into popularity when Fendi remixed the shade with tan leathers for its Spring/Summer 2019 collection. From there, it's made countless appearances — through Kendall Jenner's inch-long nails, Zendaya's Carolina Herrera dress from last summer, and, this winter, Ratajkowski's burnt orange coat from Nordstrom. The piece, which retailed for $150, sold out in a flash after Ratajkowski wore it. So, while Ratajkowski isn't the first to nail the shade, she surely won't be the last.

Bag and all, Ratajkowski's dinner outfit is much easier to replicate than you'd think. A similar tube dress can be purloined from Naked Wardrobe, a celeb-loved basics brand (with fans like Jennifer Lopez and Sophie Turner), where it retails for just $50. And, while the structural Hunting Season bag isn't currently available in the same color, cult-loved accessories label Wandler makes a super sleek mid-sized bag in the very same hue. Her mask comes from Evolve Together, the emerging face mask brand that's been popping up all over celebrity IG feeds as of late.

To see where to grab the rest of the pieces, continue ahead — and be sure to follow Ratajkowski for more iconic ensembles.

