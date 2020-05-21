Adjusting to face masks as the new normal may mean making your own, rotating the same disposable one or investing in a few reusable styles — whatever your preference, cloth coverings will be here for a while. Designers are realizing, too (cue Christian Siriano's crystalline couture version) — which is why the uptick of stylish face masks for women has been resounding as of late, with tons more chic, printed versions making the rounds.

Instead of framing this as an obligation, it can help to see the change as an opportunity — chance for a bonus accessory to style, if you will. And with the help of the joyful, patterned designs below, the draw to try a few yourself has never been stronger. Take, for example, the banana-leafed, zebra-striped styles on Fred Segal, which are all artisan-made and donate proceeds from sales to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Or, there are a number of brands that are gifting masks for free with each purchase on their site, including Frankies Bikinis, who's tapped (and revived) the dreamy, sun-washed tie-dye trend of the season.

Continue ahead for the 17 best non-medical masks right now:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: RASTAH Artisan Block Print Face Mask

Rastah's hand-printed, upcycled masks are made from deadstock materials, and the entirety of profit turned from sales will be donated to a changing charity — the first of which fed 100 families adversely affected by the coronavirus in Pakistan. Shop 1 mask for $20, or, with any on-site purchase, you can receive a free mask of your choice.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: Viva Aviva Protective Cloth Face Masks

Viva Aviva's washable, reusable masks pair well with boisterous frocks (as shown above) and crisp summer whites. Funds from mask purchases will be donated to support the brand's factory workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: Summersalt Face Coverings

Swimwear brand Summersalt is donating proceeds from every set sold to a worthy organization that's giving back amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Right now, you can even send a message to @summersalt on Instagram to nominate an organization that you feel would benefit from these funds.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: LAMade The Grimace Pack

LAMade's masks were quick to become a celeb-favorite (Hilary Duff and Irina Shayk have worn them) — and these sets include a mix of muted and punchy shades.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: Marcell Von Berlin FACE MASK CAMOU 2.0

German fashion brand MARCELL VON BERLIN is selling colorful, paterned masks made from upcycled materials — like this super-saturated style, below.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: LYP I Wish I Was In Bali Mash

LYP has several different printed masks on Fred Segal, but this one is, without question, the most primed for summer.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: Frankies Bikinis Free Mask

Made from the brand's leftover satin fabric, celeb-favorite Frankies Bikinis is giving away silky-smooth masks with every purchase, while supplies last.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: Commando Non-Medical Cloth Face Mask 2-Pack

Made from Oeko Tex 100 certified fabrics, Commando's two-pack are giving back to United Way for every purchase.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: SMOKO Eva Avocado Face Mask

Known for its whimsical prints, SMOKO's avocado mask is a joyful distraction from uncertain times worth investing in.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: VIRGO Reversible Tie-Dye Mask

Also on Fred Segal, VIRGO's reversible tie-dye mask takes the vibrant approach to the trend — and it surely pays off.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: GIOVANNA Striped Bright Face Mask

Jewelry brand Giovanna pivoted to face-masks in mid-May through its one-for-one initiative. For every face mask sold, Giovanna will donate funds to cover the cost of one N95 mask for RETI's Rapid Resilience program.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: MACKAGE Upcycled face cover with adjustable straps

Mackage's bright-hued masks have been selling out overnight, but the brand's restocking them on Mondays each week, with all profits being donated to United Way Canada.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: One Love Malibu Cotton Mask Reversible - Bright Bundle

With several different printed options, One Love Malibu will donate a portion of all mask sales to No Kid Hungry. Each retails for $20 and is reversible.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: Araks Protective Face Mask Liberty Elizabeth

Araks is known for its famed underthings, so designing yet another piece that hugs your body closely was a natural gear for the brand to shift into. Benefitting First Responders First, a non-profit dedicated to providing essential goods for healthcare workers, each mask retails for $40 and features joyful bows.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: LYP LIONS, TIGERS, BEARS, OH MY! MASK

This mask is destined for styling with your tiger-striped Khaite boots. For every mask purchased, Fred Segal is donating $5 to Feeding America.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: One Love Malibu Cotton mask Reversible — Lavender Delight

This checker-print mask taps the skater-chic trend that's everywhere this season.

Stylish Face Masks For Women: Sanctuary 5-Pack Fashion PPE Masks

With two different variations of leopard print — pastels for spring and summer; neutrals for fall and winter — this 5-pack from Sanctuary is sure to have a match for every outfit. What's more: the brand is producing over 5 million N95 masks for frontline healthcare workers across the country.