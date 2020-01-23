The Zoe Report
8 Zara Sequin Tops That Will Create An Instantly Elevated Look

By Savannah Sitton
For most, sequins can be a little much. And if not careful, you can easily overdo it on the sparkled embellishment. Though the task of elevating sequins into something more sophisticated may seem tricky, this cherry-picked selection of sequin tops at Zara, will create an instantly elevated look.

When it comes to trends one rule of thumb rings true: If Kate Middleton is doing it, you probably should be, too. And one way to mimic the royal's sparkly look for every day is with more pared back styles. Enter: Sequin tops. And while one specific style may come to mind, really, there are a slew of unique and appropriate options on the market right now to get you on the right path. Try trading in your argyle vest for one a touch more festive. But if adding an elevated party outfit is on your shopping list, a semi sheer blouse decorated in sequins is not only presentable, but fashion-forward, too. Or for a more casual occasion, a slinky wrap tank top that's reminiscent of 90's nostalgia quickly dresses up a pair of boyfriend jeans for an unexpected 'cool-girl' combination.

However, if you're still not convinced shimmery sequins will step up as a key player in your wardrobe, then look ahead to some quite refined options.

Strappy Sequin Bodysuit
Great for wearing under a blazer, it makes for a festive layering piece in more professional settings.

Sequin Wrap Top
This wrap top works just as well with relaxed denim, as it does well-tailored trousers.

Limited Edition Beaded Sequin Vest
Knock out two trends, in one chic design with this ultra-cool sweater vest.

Special Edition Sequin Top
Whether you layer it over a lace bra or second-skin top, it's bound to work hard in your wardrobe.

Sequin Cropped Top
This piece is great for those super high-waisted pants, but will give just about any look a more elevated feel.

Sequin Top
A much more dramatic option that still let's you ease into sparkles (thanks to the subdued color).

Sequin Bodysuit
This is the kind of piece you'll always want to wear, regardless of the sequins.

Sequin Top
Another great layering piece. This time, just try tucking into jeans.