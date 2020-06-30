Summer whites are a long-standing fashion tradition. Whether you're Hamptons-bound or tucked away in the mountains, there's nothing like a crisp, parchment-hued look to bring on the warm-weather months. Still, the art of syncing whites isn't always easy to nail — but, luckily, fashion's finest It-girl is here to help. In case you missed it, Kendall Jenner's all-white outfit from her recent IG post is, somehow, still in stock — and it's selling out fast.

On Jun. 29, the model shared a few snaps with her pooch, Pyro, teasing that she was "raising a model." The two had just jet-set from Calabasas to the mountains, as displayed in her outdoorsy photo. For the initial journey, Jenner called on a matching jacket-pant set, which can be shopped on Farfetch right now. Architected by SLVRLAKE, the milk-white denim jacket features a contrast collar, which infuses just a touch of camel-hued corduroy into the monochromatic look. As for hardware, the jacket is finished off by a string of chunky gold buttons. SLVRLAKE's matching pants put a chic update on basic white trouser, adding cargo pockets and contrast stitching that mirror the jacket. To polish off the ensemble, she styled the set with a pair of white sneakers, a matching white crop top, and rectangular sunnies from Reality Eyewear — all of which we encourage inviting into your own rendition of the look.

Net net: if you've been conducting summer outfit or airport outfit research as of late, add this look to both files. Standing in as the perfect antidote to the white summer minidress, the long-sleeved, long-panted ensemble is primed for wearing late into cooler summer evenings, or styling up in high altitudes, worlds apart from balmy beach scenes. While the set is still stocked on Farfetch right now, things are selling out quickly — so, incase it does, you'll want to have an alternate option on deck. Cult-followed It-girl brand, Paloma Wool, makes a similar two-piece outfit set, calling on a bit more camel for a '70s-worthy look. The split-tone jacket retails for just $172, and the matching pant, for $160, on Prism Boutique's site.

To shop Jenner's look, continue ahead — and be sure to keep eyeing her feed for more vacation-ready ensembles.