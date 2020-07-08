Sure, we're all bored of living in leggings these days, but Kaia Gerber's blue SetActive Set might just reinvigorate your interest in loungewear. The 18-year-old model has been no stranger to the leggings-and-bra outfit, especially as she begins to work out with her trainer again. This time, she paired her ensemble with her go-to sneaker brand — and her newly adopted pup.

On Jul. 7, the supermodel went for a smoothie run in Los Angeles wearing her favorite athletic set from SetActive. She sported the brand's $65 ribbed Leggings and $38 Box X bra top both in a matching Wave blue shade. She's been known to love this sports bra and leggings combo having worn the same pieces in Set's mocha hue on Instagram recently. She donned the same fit in a royal blue hue on a smoothie run just a few weeks ago on Jun. 19.

Gerber wore a protective face mask and a pair of gold tube hoops which can easily be replicated with Luv Aj's beloved Baby Amalfi earrings and a contrast trim mask from Los Angeles Apparel. Lastly, she opted for kicks from one her go-to sneaker brands, New Balance. Following the celeb obsession for the brand's 990 silhouette, Gerber's moved onto the 624 style in white. The subtly chunky design is on par with the dad shoe trend but slightly more scaled back to appeal to a more timeless look.

Vasquez-Max Lopes-spot / BACKGRID

Each piece of the set currently has 14 color options — and we wouldn't be surprised if Gerber has them all. SetActive is also dropping its previously-sold-out sweatpants in four new colors (Sky, Spring, Wave & Pebble) on Jul. 30. For now, grab Gerber's sporty ensemble, below.

