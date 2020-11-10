There's a few hotly-contested outfit combinations that the majority of people err on the side of caution with, as to avoid a sartorial misstep. Right up there with wearing whites after Labor Day, the jury is still out on head-to-toe black outfits. Though often lumped with New York's beau monde, whose style files are teeming with shadowy ensembles, wearing an outfit that's bereft of color is actually quite controversial. In these instances, it takes a style magnate to discern whether a look is considered fashionable, or whether the wearer has committed a faux pas. Leave it to none other than FENTY's founder to clear something up: all-black ensembles are not just permissible, they're in style. Rihanna's head-to-toe black outfit just proved it, and it's rife with pieces that need to be on your radar.

On Nov. 8, the multi-hyphenate was out in Santa Monica, where her onyx-hued look helped her keep a low profile (save for her cherry red nail polish, of course). For headwear, she chose a shiny black bucket hat, which synced up with her shadowy quarter zip and woolen peacoat. The knee-length outerwear piece displayed two key styles — a pair of straight-leg trousers in slick black leather, and Prada's square-toed boots underneath. Rather than layer one flat black style atop another, the singer-turned-entrepreneur went with varying textures for a high-impact look.

BACKGRID

As for bijoux, Rihanna wore a sparkling diamond ring (on her middle finger, to cast aside any confusion), which shimmered along with her patent leather wares. The entire look is styled to perfection, calling on Rihanna's famous cool-girl aesthetic and showing off her pristine knack for layering. As luck would have it, it's incredibly easy to recreate, too. Simply style any black peacoat with a pair of slick trousers, and finish with square-toed boots like Rihanna's. Kangol's bucket hat is nearly a dupe of Rihanna's, too — and it's ideal for having on-hand for bad hair days all fall and winter long.

To get the entire look, including her exact Prada knee-highs, browse below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.