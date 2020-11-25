When it comes to outerwear, what is functional and what is just fashion are only separated by increasingly blurred lines. At this point, you can turn to many of your favorite fashion brands for pieces that stand up against harsh weather, but that doesn’t mean the OG outerwear brands, such as North Face, are going anywhere any time soon. The way celebrities like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowsi style their North Face puffer jackets comes with a 2020 flare that marries sportswear with Y2k and streetwear elements, and the end result: an effortlessly on-trend look easy to replicate.

When you live in New York like Hadid and Ratajkowski, puffer jackets are less a trend than a necessity. Still, minor stylistic choices, such as swapping your straight leg jeans for a more unexpected silhouette, and adding statement accessories make all the difference in elevating your outfit that much further. As casual as their model-off-duty looks may be, Hadid and Ratajkowski serve as leading examples, taking on the sporty look with a certain je ne sais quoi that begs to be emulated.

The trendsetters just so happen to be loving the exact same North Face puffer jacket, but style them so differently. If you, too, are living in puffer jackets these days, you may feel inclined to implement some styling tricks from the celeb-approved lazy-day outfit inspiration ahead.

Celebrity North Face Puffer Jacket Outfits: Bella Hadid

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Without fail, Bella Hadid complements North Face's signature puffer jacket with a few nods to the early aughts, courtesy of a vintage Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, and boot-cut style jeans, which seem to have a earned permanent spot in the model's wardrobe rotation.

Celebrity North Face Puffer Jacket Outfits: Emily Ratajkowski

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski styles the sporty winter piece with a touch of tomboy charm, coupling her North Face jacket with a pair of lived-in jeans. Recreate this cozy look with your own pair of baggy denim, and a faux fur bucket hat.