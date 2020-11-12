This summer, when two design magnates came together on one of 2020's biggest collabs, it felt too good to be true. The names in question? Amina Muaddi, international shoe designer and certified style icon (with 628-thousand IG followers to prove it); and Rihanna, the recording artist-turned-designer whose famous FENTY franchise has disrupted the fashion, beauty, and underthings spaces. With an irrepressible flair that permeates their personal style and their namesake labels, Muaddi and Rihanna were the perfect match — hence, why several styles from their July release sold out in minutes. FENTY x Amina Muaddi's 11-2o drop is here for those who weren't quick enough to grab a pair last time, and it's bringing out the best of both It-girls' sensibilities.

“I wanted to create footwear that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine," said Muaddi in an official release. The drop, which arrives on Nov. 14, does just that — delivering 16 new styles that boast both labels' unbridled confidence. Coded in FENTY's hallmark format (month and year, rather than seasons) the "11-20" collection can be broken down into four silhouettes with four different color options. There's the Caged-In sandals (which were one of the first to sell out back in July), famously featuring an Eiffel Tower-esque lattice that climbs up the leg. For a flirty spin on the classic stiletto, try the Corset Pump, which invokes the same transparent PVC that popularized Muaddi's famous glass slipper-worthy heels.

Courtesy of FENTY x Amina Muaddi Courtesy of FENTY x Amina Muaddi Courtesy of FENTY x Amina Muaddi

For those seeking a style with a bit of day-to-night staying power, the Don't Be Square slingback comes in a supple ruched leather, reinvigorating a key texture from FENTY's early 2020 drops. Color-ways vary, with shades old (Coco White, which the duo kept around post-summer) and new (Crystal Black, a glossy take on Jet Black). There are a few punchy hues, too — Electric Blue and Candy Pink, which Rihanna famously wore for Harpers Bazaar's September 2020 cover.

To shop the FENTY x Amina Muaddi drop before it disappears, set your calendars for Saturday morning — the pairs below will be available on FENTY.com, as well as Farfetch and LevelShoes. Check them out early, ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.