In every corner of the fashion world that Rihanna enters, her work defies and redefines industry standards. The artist has become a household name in the music, fashion, and beauty industries not only for the works she creates, but also for the fact that they challenge the norm and uses her platforms to push towards a greater future — which includes opening the world to a diverse community of creatives. With that in mind, FENTY has tapped cult-favorite designer Amina Muaddi to create a collection of shoes for your summer wardrobe.

Chances are you’ve already seen Amina Muaddi, one of Rihanna’s longtime favorite shoe designers, while scrolling through Instagram. The shoe designer has become known for her namesake label’s sculptural heels, vibrant colors, and unique materials — in other words, shoes that were meant to be seen, whether it’s on social media or otherwise. Muaddi brings her unique eye and sense of design to FENTY with a limited-edition capsule collection — which is the final drop of the label's summer launches — to capture the brand’s cool and edgy spirit. The collection features four designs and, according to a statement from Muaddi, “represents the muse and the brand: strong, refined, and feminine.”

Courtesy of FENTY Courtesy of FENTY Courtesy of FENTY

The shoe designer’s signature touch is seen in each style’s sculpted heel, which is inspired by the shape and durability ­­­­of a steel nail to embody the idea of strength. Those who want to create a bold look with their shoes as the focus will love the Caged In, which is available for $740 and features thin braided straps that wrap around the foot and ankle. Another option with braided details is the $820 Braid Me Up, a versatile, classic strappy sandal with suede, leather, and crystal straps.

If you’re the type of person who wants an easier style to slip on and off but still want to dress up their ensembles, go for the $570 Code Word, a sling-back style that features a PVC strap in addition to thick leather straps for added comfort. And just in case you prefer a more understated style, the $490 Meshy Mules are available in tan and black and will go seamlessly with a pair of jeans or a sleek mini dress.

If you're ready to start shopping, scroll down to shop the FENTY x Amina Muaddi 7-20 shoe collection below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.