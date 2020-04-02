Tapping the slickest trend of the season, Fenty's Faux Leather Capsule is finally here, and it's taking a new approach to the viral texture. The 7-piece collection re-contextualizes the silhouettes from their February 2-20 launch in a luxe, ultra-soft leather that's as chic as it is well-intentioned. The LVMH brand traded out animal skins for a poly-blend material, drawing inspiration from the uniforms of tradespeople — each garment boasts a powerful sophistication that feels as natural as being in your own skin.

In two blanket hues, Café Latte and Jet Black, the collection trades out the ultra-femme silhouettes that are typical to womenswear for something a bit more spacious. There's tons to choose from depending on your fit preferences — such as the Faux Leather Oversized Shirt, which refashions the baggy button-down of the '90s into a top that doesn't need to be tucked or tied. The blouse previously was only available in denim, making the glossy twist a warmly-welcomed alternate. Styling with a pair of jeans is encouraged; or, you can pair with the brand's Faux Leather Baggy Pants, whose cargo pockets and split-hemmed detailing strike a chord with the trouser trends of the season.

For those who relished their corset shapes in past drops, there's good news — both are back, and styling options are abundant, the Faux Leather Corset Dress is the perfect one-step outfit formula for a night out, and can also be worn with lug-soled combat boots for a busy day. For a high-impact look, the Corset Skirt (available only in Café Latte) can be worn with the oversized button-down, balancing body-hugging and roomy fits for good measure.

COURTESY OF FENTY COURTESY OF FENTY

Early inspiration was sourced from 'Small Trades,' an Irving Penn series about trade workers that underscored the distinctly powerful essence of their uniforms. Resilient textures are a requirement and a standard in utilitarian wares — and the FENTY philosophy is that textures used in contemporary fashion should be no different. To create a softness that exuded the same strength, FENTY's faux leather was born — and it's sure to be a mainstay in the megabrand's repertoire.

While each of the slick garments come with a substantial price tag, the brand has proven time after time that their pieces are well worth the investment. Starting at $540 and spanning up to $1,030, there's a piece at every price point — all of which are sure to get tons of wear.

Continue on to shop the full collection.

