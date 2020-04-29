Emily Ratajkowski's Polka Dot Dress Is Sold Out — But Here's 8 Just Like It
It goes without saying that one of the best aspects of this time of year is summer clothes shopping — and few pieces are more essential as a simple sun dress. Because it's such a one-and-done option, there are tons of options on the market, especially with so many different styles and trends popping up each year. But Emily Ratajkowski's polka-dot mini dress is one that will withstand the test of time.
On Apr. 27, the 28-year-old model left lockdown for a leisurely walk with her family of three (husband Sebastian Bear McClard and their beloved dog Colombo) and some fellow quarantined friends in Los Angeles. The model has a knack for making even the most casual pieces (like a heather grey sweat suit) look mid-day stroll appropriate — and vice versa. In this case, she made her playful mini dress a perfect daytime option by pairing it with tennis shoes and a low-key beauty look. For add-ons, she accessorized with Ray-Ban's original Wayfarer's and Jennifer Fisher's mini Lilly hoops. Although her Samba RM Sneakers from Adidas are sold out, any sporty and retro sneaker will do — like ReDone's '70s tennis sneaker, for example.
Of course, everything EmRata wears turns to gold, er, sells out; the dress she's wearing, which is from Australian brand Posse, is no longer available. But fret not: We hunted down eight similar options below. And considering she's gained a reputation for setting trends with a single Instagram post, expect these styles to follow suit in getting snatched up quick.
Also this week, the model flaunted her DIY haircut on Instagram and later opened up about her personal struggles throughout quarantine on Vogue's A Zoom of One's Own series. And though you're probably already going for daily long walks, it's a nice reminder to see what a little stroll in the sun with pals (at a safe distance, of course) can do to lift your spirits. Ahead, a handful of dresses that look like EmRata's polka dot mini style.
