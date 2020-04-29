Emily Ratajkowski's Polka Dot Dress Is Sold Out — But Here's 8 Just Like It

It goes without saying that one of the best aspects of this time of year is summer clothes shopping — and few pieces are more essential as a simple sun dress. Because it's such a one-and-done option, there are tons of options on the market, especially with so many different styles and trends popping up each year. But Emily Ratajkowski's polka-dot mini dress is one that will withstand the test of time.

On Apr. 27, the 28-year-old model left lockdown for a leisurely walk with her family of three (husband Sebastian Bear McClard and their beloved dog Colombo) and some fellow quarantined friends in Los Angeles. The model has a knack for making even the most casual pieces (like a heather grey sweat suit) look mid-day stroll appropriate — and vice versa. In this case, she made her playful mini dress a perfect daytime option by pairing it with tennis shoes and a low-key beauty look. For add-ons, she accessorized with Ray-Ban's original Wayfarer's and Jennifer Fisher's mini Lilly hoops. Although her Samba RM Sneakers from Adidas are sold out, any sporty and retro sneaker will do — like ReDone's '70s tennis sneaker, for example.

Of course, everything EmRata wears turns to gold, er, sells out; the dress she's wearing, which is from Australian brand Posse, is no longer available. But fret not: We hunted down eight similar options below. And considering she's gained a reputation for setting trends with a single Instagram post, expect these styles to follow suit in getting snatched up quick.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Also this week, the model flaunted her DIY haircut on Instagram and later opened up about her personal struggles throughout quarantine on Vogue's A Zoom of One's Own series. And though you're probably already going for daily long walks, it's a nice reminder to see what a little stroll in the sun with pals (at a safe distance, of course) can do to lift your spirits. Ahead, a handful of dresses that look like EmRata's polka dot mini style.

