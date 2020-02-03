The benefit of any decade-centric piece is that they're sure to stay in style even when trends change (think Chanel suits and Chuck Taylor's, who have both become forever fixtures). Which is why the newly launched RE/DONE x Net-A-Porter's Sneaker Collection is designed to deliver timeless pieces that are sure to become a mainstay in your wardrobe. The brands have put a spin on six classic sneakers that capture the zeitgeist of a different decade. Scoring major brownie points for authenticity, each pair is made to be worn daily and stand as a luxury investment, appreciating in value with each wear.

Their decade kicks begins in the '70s with a clean white tennis shoe, wielding a color-blocked heel notch that comes in both scarlet and green. Its faded outsole and "RE/DONE" tongue logo make the model feel like an updated Stan Smith (which famously swept the nation in 1971 — and haven't quite stopped). Their basketball shoe of the '80s features the silhouettes that popularized in films like Footloose and The Breakfast Club. With gangly laces, a suede mudguard and a broken-in body, this shoe packs a notable punch of nostalgia. The '90s make is skate-centric, featuring a more pronounced outsole and a longer tongue. The shoes are available in pale leathers, with the option to choose from gold or maroon accents. Each design distinctly showcases what it means to be an American heritage brand, with the active lifestyle that Americans lead at top of mind.

Courtesy of RE/DONE Courtesy of RE/DONE

For RE/DONE, the act of "redoing" things is simply in the brands' DNA. Just look at their collection of vintage classics in partnership with The Attico, a brand whose fondness for nostalgia is equally strong, coming through by way of glitzy tops and stiletto heels. In partnership with Net-A-Porter, they are continuing their affinity for making the old new, propelled by the pursuit of the cult classic.

The shoes will exclusively release on the site for a limited time, with prices ranging from $425-$450 range. All sneakers are packaged sustainably, using only biodegradable and recycled materials. Continue below to shop select models. Or, peruse the collection on the brand's website for more information.