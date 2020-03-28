Hanging at home just got so much better, all thanks to Eberjey's Sale on Sale. The cult brand and underthings expert has officially set the surprise savings event live, and the savings are as steep as you'd expect. Across a replete selection of undies, loungewear sets, and PJ's, the brand has reduced prices twice — dropping all current sale items by another 25%. Historically, luxury loungewear has come with a heavy price tag that has the masses reaching for an old t-shirt — so, when a solid savings event does come along, well, it's well worth taking a closer look. For those who are looking to add a few new things to their at-home wardrobe, the event is making it possible to do so affordably, and fashion girls are rejoicing

At five pages and well over 100 garments, there's tons to cut through. You'll find versatile pieces like the Vega Racerback Maxi, whose micro-striped silhouette accomplishes resort wear and loungewear in one fell swoop. Sharing the same geometric language, sleep set fans can shop the Nordic Stripes PJ's, which has dropped all the way from $138 to $77.63. The Odile Ballet Top offers a snug, cropped fit, much like the one that graced Emily Ratajkowski's IG this week, which she wore to cozy up with a good book. For a piece that's equal parts sultry and cozy, opt for one of their dozen lace chemises, whose lightweight texture is perfect for sleeping in.

COURTESY OF EBERJEY COURTESY OF EBERJEY COURTESY OF EBERJEY

Eberjey was the brainchild of co-founders Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito some 23 years ago, built on the intention that the garments closest to your heart should inspire joy and confidence. Soon after, the brand would conceive of the boy short, a mainstay piece in undergarment drawers everywhere. Since then, their evolution has been steadily documented, most recently launching their Spring 2020 swimwear line, which is infused with the vibrant hues of the Amalfi coast.

Before you shop, feel free to check out what TZR editors are wearing at home for some on-trend inspiration. From there, the sale is yours for the taking.