If you find yourself grabbing for the same pair of sweats over and over again, then it may be time to retire the tried-and-true staple (for now) and look to your favorite celebrities for inspiration. A prime example, Hailey Baldwin's lounge short set is seasonally-appropriate, evokes coolness like only the newlywed can, all while maintaining its comfort. Baldwin's exact color-way may be sold out, but there are plenty of other styles on the market to choose from.

On Mar. 17, the Baldwin (along with husband, Justin Bieber) decided to join in on TikTok's viral dance crazes. In her video debut, she wore Brandy Melville's 'Vivian' top, $25, and the matching 'Logan' shorts, priced at $20 — proving that sweats don't have to be your only choice when it comes to lounging around the house. Meant to be worn together, the set can just as easily be worn separately, too.

If you're looking to recreate the look yourself, the popular set is no longer available in Baldwin's color of choice, however the brand has a slew of other hues up for grabs. And because there's a slew of luxury sleepwear brands on the market right now, you'll have no problem finding something similar to better fit your needs.

Just ahead are a curated selection of styles across a bevy of different price points, for your perusal.

Rails Clothing This set from Rails is on par with that of Baldwin's with it's collared neckline and relaxed shorts. Bonus, it can definitely pass as a chic blouse or swim cover-up for double the wear. Short Set $168 Rails Clothing see on Rails Clothing

The Lazy Poet This environmentally friendly brand sources high quality fabrics ethically which only makes this peacock-print set even more enticing. Nina Blue Peacock $190 The Lazy Poet PJs see on The Lazy Poet

My Mum Made It Founded independently by Australian designer Nyree Leckenby, each piece has a distinct hand-made feel (because each one is). This adorable silk set is so comfy and sultry that you'll want to wear it out. Silk Cropped Blouse & Shorts Set $99 My Mum Made It see on My Mum Made It

Skin Aptly named for that second-skin feel, you'll forget you're wearing anything with this heather grey 100% cotton tank and short. Ehren Tank $98 Skin see on skin Olive Shorts $65 Skin see on skin

About Prioritizing practicality and comfort, About somehow finds a way to also make the cutest designs like this button-front tank top and frill-waist shorts. Vasara Pyjama Top $40 About see on About Vasara Ribbed Jersey Shorts $45 About see on About