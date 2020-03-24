Revered for her impeccable street-style moments, Emily Ratajkowski just wore a stay-at-home look that's just as cool. Posting up on Instagram wearing a classic gray sweatsuit, Emrata is keeping her loungewear simple. With celebrities all over the world putting on a how-to in cozy fashion, right now, the model's is one option that promises to work hard in your cozy rotation long after the period of social-distancing has passed.

Considering nearly everyone is opting for cozy attire while confined to their homes, the super sporty look has become a favorite amongst the style set. And because comfort is a top priority right now, the actor just proved that the heather gray set can be stylish and chic. For those hoping to scoop up the look ASAP, there are plenty of options (across all price-points) to choose from.

While couch lounging with her well-known pup, Colombo, over the weekend Ratajkowski modeled oversized sweatpants with a crewneck sweater in the simple gray color. Undeniably chic, yet subtle, Emrata's look is ideal for lounging at home but can be instantly elevated with a tailored jacket at a later dateThough the maker of her set isn't identifiable, you've come to the right spot for finding a stand-in suit for yourself. Luckily, there's a handful of brands with their own versions of the pairing that are considerably more elevated than the classic co-ordinating set from your High School sports team.

When it comes to finding the style that's right for you, Joah Brown's oversized sweatshirt and jogger duo is as comfortable as it gets — but are also stylish enough to wear out when paired with some chunky sneakers and high tennis socks. On the other hand, Richer Poorer is highly acclaimed for their comfy clothes and classic fits (like the fleece sweatshirt and pants that practically mirror Ratajkowski's set). Besides taking the atheleisure route, Socialite has the perfect business-casual option for those working from home. With ribbed trim detailing, the self-tie belt on the sweat pants instantly elevate the look so you can have all the coziness of sweats while being polished enough for a video conference call.

Shop TZR's favorite 3 grey sweatsuits that will allow you to veg out in style, ahead.