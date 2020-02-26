It's time to get excited for your next warm-weather getaway, and the new Eberjey swim collection is proof. The Miami-based brand just launched their Spring 2020 line, and the result is as chic as you'd expect. The collection invites wearers (and their 90-thousand IG followers) to indulge in the magic of the Mediterranean, with garments inspired by sunshine-soaked terracotta, magenta bougainvillea and turquoise Italian waters. Featuring scores of swimsuits, sundresses and sleepwear, the collection includes absolutely everything you need to build your vacation wardrobe.

Since starting as an "underthings" brand in 1996, Eberjey has created pieces with the belief that garments that are closest to the heart should evoke joy and confidence. From there, the recent venture into swimwear was a natural fit for them. Brand founders Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito first made waves in the industry after championing the boyshort for women with less curves, which quickly became an undergarment staple across the world. Ever since, the brand's distinct heritage underscores everything they do, with inspiring happiness through their garments continuing to be their first priority.

Courtesy of Eberjey Courtesy of Eberjey Courtesy of Eberjey

The pieces on offer are super luxe and reasonably priced, with styles ranging from angular one-pieces to itty-bitty bikinis. Their blanched Waves Graziela Bikini Top and offers crisp lines and playful ruffles, which aim to mimic the movement of rippling waves. Pair this with the Annia bikini bottom for a fully-synced look that's perfect for splashing around in. Or, pair their terracotta toned Grayson bikini top with one of the white styles for a color-blocked look. Their Ikat Stroke Ibiza One-Piece is the number-one piece to grab from the collection, serving dynamic silhouette in the brands' spotted, stone blue color-way.

Courtesy of Eberjey Courtesy of Eberjey

Other bikinis of the same print can be grabbed, if you're after something that's more tan line friendly. As far as sundresses go, pickings are plentiful — the breezy peasant-like mini evokes the brand's ultra-relaxed style through its featherweight design and breathable texture.

No matter where you're headed, be sure to scroll through the selects below to get inspired. You can also browse the new collection in full on Eberjey's site.