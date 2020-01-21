Whether a Fifty Shades fan or not, Dakota Johnson is someone to be sure to take style notes from. The starlet's knack for unfussy dressing is something the world has been ogling for years, with track jackets and oversized sweaters stacking up as fan favorites. Of all looks, Dakota Johnson's leggings are arguably the most heavily rotated of all her closet items, and she is far from running out of ways to style them. On Monday afternoon, the 30-year-old strutted out of yoga class in a cozy, very mimic-able take on the crewneck-legging look.

On a busy day where leggings are the only thing that makes sense, it's easy to go with a low-maintenance look that doesn't have a whole lot going on. Instead, Dakota adds a spark by repping her favorite band on her sweatshirt. Whether it's errands or that fitness class that you might not be totally feeling, subbing out a basic crewneck with something more personal (and more iconic) will keep you feeling your best all day long. This includes your favorite designer's graphic tees for warmer-weather days.

Opt for expressive graphics, like fun handwriting or artwork, for bonus style points. The exact model of Johnson's crewneck, which is made by '80s-centric brand MadeWorn, is totally sold out for the time being, but other favorites by the brand can be shopped through their site and other online retailers.

The leggings in this look are truly the epitome of everyday — made from a super soft basic polyester-spandex hybrid, they focus on breathability as opposed to compression and make for the perfect running-around pant. To get the look (and versatility), shop Everlane's new Perform legging, available in tons of swappable colors. The whole thing is tied together by one dearly beloved staple: the wear-everywhere Gucci screener sneakers in canvas trim. Not only will opting for Gucci tennis shoes will have Ariana Grande's "in my head" on repeat in your head for hours, it'll also keep you cool and comfortable no matter where the day takes you.

To add Dakota Johnson-certified bounce to your low-key look, shop select styles below: