If you were expecting spring hair trends to come back with the expected pastels and soft palettes, you're in for a real surprise. The softest whispers of lavender and rose gold, super subtle balayage, and ultra light highlights are usually what pops up in terms of spring hair colors, but this year your favorite stars were quick to slash that — instead they've opted for the boldest shades out there. Whether they selected vivid blue or bubblegum pink, the list of celebrities with bright hair colors keeps growing. Is it quarantine, or just a beauty rebellion? That's TBD, but for now it might be worth dipping your own ends into this new trend.

Celebs who could be considered veteran hair dyers, like Kristen Stewart and Dua Lipa, have branched out from typical shades and selected more unexpectedly playful hair colors. But it’s not just the more experienced stars who have taken a plunge into new colors — newbies whose consistent hair color is synonymous with who they are have even pulled out the boxed dye (hello, Hilary Duff). While these are far cries from a usual spring hair update, their DIY dye jobs are inspiring enough to make you want to go all in on a new color during quarantine.

Ahead, see the celebs going against the grain and picking neon, bright, and jewel-toned hues for their hair.

Elle Fanning's Coral-Colored Hair

Are your roots starting to bother you? Just dye 'em pink. Usually rocking blonde hair, Fanning decided to opt for a new color instead of risking a DIY touch-up. A fresh hair color can really liven things up, and hey, roots look cool anyways.

Hilary Duff's Aqua Blue Hair

For at-home dye job inspiration, Duff is your lady. On April 13, she shared her dramatic transformation from blonde to blue. But she didn't go for just one color; nope, she incorporated different tones of aqua and blue for added dimension — talk about impressive.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Hot Pink Highlights

Bright pink hair dye is no longer just for music festivals and your teenage rebellious phase. Hewitt kissed her brunette hair and blonde ends goodbye and embraced highlights in this vibrant new color, and she really pulls it off.

Kristen Stewart's Bright Orange Hair

Celeb hairstylist Cj Romero shared Stewart's newest color in an Instagram post on March 29, part of his caption reading, "Who said you can’t be cute in quarantine!?" The actor's new hue makes her roots look intentionally edgy, and the color itself is a refreshing choice, as orange isn't the first hair color most people turn to when they want a change.

Dua Lipa's Bubblegum Pink Swap

Lipa swapped out the platinum highlights in her black hair for bubblegum pink ones. In an April 16 Instagram post, she shared several images of the new look, one of which shows her boyfriend Anwar Hadid helping her dye it while on lockdown.

Lottie Moss' Bright Pink Hair

The 22-year-old sister of Kate Moss ditched her blonde hair for a shocking pink shade in early April, further cementing pink as one of the go-to shades for celebrities during lockdown.