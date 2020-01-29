While press circuits might be exhausting for celebs, they're never-ending fashion and beauty inspo for everyone else. And most recently, actor Blake Lively has been majorly serving at her promotions for upcoming movie The Rhythm Section. In particular, her dedication to donning gloves during back-to-back press days has been show stopping: first, she wore a maroon and leather pair that went just past her wrists with a ruffle, followed by a long, black opera-style pair. But when she finally removed the gloves, Blake Lively's dark red nails stunned in the trending hue you're going to want to copy ASAP.

It's no surprise Lively would have not only a trending color, but a gorgeous manicure under her gloves the entire time (after all, she is everyone's favorite Upper East Sider). Her longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle shared a photo of him and Lively after two long, full days of press according to his caption on Jan. 28. And although her two *giant* rings may have grabbed your attention first, the deep-red mani by nail artist Elle is just as deserving of ogling.

The oxblood shade, often reserved for fall and reminiscent of cranberry sauce or early winter to match red wine and holiday parties, has been spotted on many a celeb's nails post-new year. From Margot Robbie to Annie Murphy and Kristen Stewart and now Blake Lively, the shade has solidified its spot as a must-have hue.

Incorporating the color into your wardrobe shouldn't be too hard, either. Double up on trends like Lively and take your nail length short with complete coverage of the shade. Or, put your own spin on the classic French manicure like celebs Serena Williams and J.Lo are doing and swipe the color along your nail tip. And if you want to get really creative, use the hue to dot, dot, dot your nails for an easy but funky design.

No matter what way you decide, 2020 is definitely the year to test out this shade. Keep scrolling for a few colors that might work for you.