Gloves are one of the biggest accessory trends to come out of this year's awards season, so far. But if you thought they were strictly for the red carpet, guess again, because Blake Lively's latest look, proves that the arm adornments are poised to be a 2020 street-style staple, too. And if you're looking for a few ways to bring them into your closet, below are some styling options to get you started.

While both Ariana Grande and Zoë Kravitz recently sported statement gloves with their ceremonial attire, Lively worked the practical and fashion-forward accessory into her daytime look. While promoting her new film The Rhythm Section in New York City, the actress stepped out in a pair of outfit-making black leather gloves that match her thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots.

The actress' eye-catching accessories brought an edgy feel to her classic, mini-floral dress that's split down the front with a daring slit. Along with her gloves and boots, the mom-of-three kept her polished gold jewelry to a minimum, with subtle gold studs. Her signature blonde, beach waves were parted to the side back from her face, which allowed for her punchy pink lip to pop.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

While opera gloves have been the style du jour at the award's shows — and on the runway at the Valentino Spring 2020 couture show — you don't have to go super-long to indulge in this budding trend. Lively's mid-forearm silhouette provides for a nice way to ease into wearing a longer-length glove, if you're not yet ready to commit your whole arm to the accessory.

Luckily, there are all different length up for grabs right now that you can start styling into your winter looks. The key to successfully pulling off this trend is opting for a more pared back outfit to let the classic accessory stand out. And given fashion month is about to kick-off, there's no doubt this chic and functional accessory is going to start popping up all over your feed.

So, with that said, you can get ahead of the trend by shopping styles similar to Lively's below as well as longer silhouettes if you're feeling more adventurous.