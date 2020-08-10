The low-key aesthetic of baggy tees and boxer shorts has no doubt become the uniform for staying at home. But just as self-isolation isn’t the only activity for quarantine, your cozy staples aren’t the only thing you’re wearing during this time. So, when you do shed the sweats to bask in the summer sun, there’s a new and more daring trend to consider: flossing. And if Bella Hadid’s La Perla bikini is any proof, this crisscross trend will be the chicest update to your swimwear.

In the age of quarantine, fashion girls are reaching for their most basic, comfortable pieces. Slouchy sweatshirts, biker shorts, ankle socks, and Birkenstock sandals are just some of the versatile, staples any member of the style set could be sporting while they’re out. But when they’re opting to stay at home — specifically, to soak in the sun — they’ve let their styles shine through with fashion-forward trends, like updated string bikinis. Case in point: Bella Hadid’s latest poolside look.

In an Instagram Story post from Aug. 6, the 23-year-old model took on summer’s biggest trend, flossing, with the $130 Bandeau Bikini Top and $115 Low-Rise Bikini Briefs from luxury lingerie and swimwear brand La Perla. Hadid’s bikini — which featured gingham, a quintessential summer print — had a halter-like neckline with crossover straps in the front. Hadid completed her summer swim look with timeless accessories, including the large gold hoops and classic rectangular sunglasses.

Whether she’s building a swing or sporting another stylish bikini, the model — who recently encouraged fans to wear their masks and slow the spread of COVID-19 — has been spending a large part this season in self-isolation outside. Of course, she isn’t the only one. Earlier this summer, Rita Ora shared a photo on Instagram of herself on a boat, wearing a mismatched bikini from the iconic '80s brand Hunza G. Before that, Kendall Jenner donned a bikini in March which, while she decided to wear the top Sommer swim bikini top as a strapless bandeau, features halter straps that could be worn crossed like Hadid’s.

If you want to create a floss-inspired bikini ensemble like Hadid’s, scroll down to shop the La Perla bikini and other styles like it below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.