Swimwear is a category that's tough to totally reinvent year after year. But, consistently designers find ways to take retro designs and make them feel new again. Lately, so is the case classic string bikinis. The strappy tie-up tops and bottoms are fully adjustable meaning the you can keep comfortable, and tan lines are usually kept to a minimum.

But, for the latest revamp, these generally minimalist styles are actually more about standing out. Buzzy brands like Mirror Palais and Frankies Bikinis have been leaders in making eye-catching designs that can be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe and will pop when you post them to social media. You may recall the simply string silhouette of the '90s and '00s — a triangle top that ties around the back and neck paired with a cheeky side-tie bottom. Following recent trends like ribbed swimsuits, brands are re-thinking design, adding wrap elements or cut outs that differentiate the pieces from those of years past. Something wild like Mai Mia's animal print or Sage Swim's reimagined take on neck ties feel particularly of the moment. If you so desire, you can even And in the event that you're visiting a safely-opened water destination be the safest (and most stylish) swimmer there with Yung Reapers flower-embellished set which entails a matching face mask available in three colors, white, pink and lilac.

Mai Mia

There's no shortage of the long-time favorite style but here's 17 of TZR's current favorites to shop now.

