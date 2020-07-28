When it comes to denim in summer, mini skirts and cut-offs certainly fit the bill for hot weather, but full-length jeans can work on warm days too. Not convinced? Bella Hadid's thong sandals & vintage-style jeans — a combo she recently wore while out in New York — are less stuffy than you might first imagine. If you're in need of a fashionable way to wear jeans this Aug., then her throwback denim and retro footwear is the way to go.

While out in New York City on Jul. 26, Hadid modeled a lightweight blouse over high-rise jeans, completing the simple ensemble with a pair of Alexander Wang's thong sandals. Leaving her blouse mostly undone, the model assembled a look that managed to feel both casual and polished at the same time. Hadid's hair was slicked back into a casual bun which she wore with her go-to Luv AJ hoop earrings as well as a zodiac necklace from Mazza Boutique.

Her bohemian-cool handbag is an unreleased Chrome Hearts carry-all in a cheetah print with lime green appliqués. Hadid has been longtime family friends with the founders of Chrome Hearts and she's collaborated with the label before, often wearing custom or soon-to-come designs. If you're antsy for the fuzzy animal print Lolita Jade has an equally '90s-inspired baguette bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The fashion cycle has favored the return of many popular '90s trends lately, with Hadid co-signing throwback styles like claw hairclips and baguette bags. But, her high-rise, loose tapered vintage jean silhouette styled with a pair of kitten-heel thong sandals feels like a nod to Friends' ˆRachel Green or even street style icons of the time like Gwyneth Paltrow and Cindy Crawford. When shopping for a similar pair, the thrifted vintage styles or modern pairs with a retro wash both fit the bill. The hems can be clean or distressed and cropped or elongated since the classic kitten heel compliments just about any style. For the footwear, a neutral toned pair like Bella's promise plenty of milage in your closet.

Below, shop sandals and jeans combos inspired by Hadid's latest look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Thong-Toe Sandals & Vintage Jeans Like Bella Hadids

