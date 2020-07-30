In the same way certain color palettes make their usual return each season (think: jewel tones for fall and winter, pastels for spring, and so on), there are some prints that just keep coming back. More often than not, you’ll see an uptick in polka dots during the warmest months of the year— but there’s another print that many could argue is the print of summer: gingham. As the warmer-weather counterpart to darker tartans, this checked print has practically become synonymous with the sun-filled season. Just ask Kendall Jenner, who wore red plaid pants as part of a chic, simple, and summery ensemble.

It’s tempting to reach for your standard T-shirts and jeans or denim shorts every time you want to throw together a low-key outfit for your casual days. However, if you’re looking for an easy way to polish up your looks, take a cue from one of fashion’s favorite It girls. Jenner was spotted in Malibu grabbing lunch with a friend on July 29, where she sported a cropped white tank top with red high-waisted gingham pants. The 24-year-old model kept her outfit on the casual side, styling her look with $85 Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top Sneakers and the $140 Black Preston Rectangular Sunglasses from Dmy by Dmy. Of course, the second youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also maintained social distancing protocols, wearing a nude $8 Seamless Face Mask from her sister’s brand, Skims.

ShotbyJuliann/NYP / BACKGRID ShotbyJuliann/NYP / BACKGRID

The model’s choice to swap out her everyday cutoffs for something more structured like these trousers feel like a breath of fresh air — especially when everyone seems to be choosing their sweatpants, leggings, and biker shorts over anything else.

If you want to create a look similar to Jenner’s for your next outing, Altuzarra’s Micro Gingham High-Waisted Trousers — which are available for $795 — are a great option to wear with simple sneakers. Of course, if you prefer a more dressed-up approach, you can always style them with espadrille wedges. And when you’re heading out for the night, you pair them with sleek black pumps and a blazer to create a simple ensemble.

Ahead, shop the pieces you need to recreate Jenner’s summer ensemble.