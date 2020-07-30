There's no shortage of swimwear inspiration at the moment, especially from the most stylish of stars. On Jul. 29, multi-talent Rita Ora hung out on a yacht with friends in Ibiza — but it was her bikini photos that made the biggest splash. Rita Ora's mismatched Hunza G bathing suit not only nails two of summers favorite swim trends: textured fabrics and mixing 'n' matching. Her lilac knotted bandeau and bubblegum pink bottoms are from the swimwear brand Hunza G and, better yet, the duo set is still available for $180.

Founded in 1984, Hunza G's staple was its crinkle-stretch fabric. Unrivaled in popularity in the '80s, the textured suits became its signature bread and butter. The British brand had another claim to fame though: Julia Roberts' iconic cutout dress worn in Pretty Woman's shopping scene was a Hunza original. At some point though the brand quietly faded off the map until entrepreneurial designer Georgiana Huddartt hunted down its original founder, Peter Meadows, in 2015. The two revived the brand, adding the G in honor of Huddartt. Since its relaunch, its revered suits have been spotted on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

Ora's set is one of three mismatched colorways offered in the strapless style, but the brand has plenty of varying silhouettes all rendered in the beloved crinkle fabric like a cozy square neck one-piece ($170) or the sporty Iris suit, which offers more coverage for $190. All handmade in London, its latest Rainbow collection is the epitome of playful swimwear and even includes an adorable scrunchie ($40) and matching crinkled mini skirt ($90) that can turn any of its suits into a complete ensemble.

Make Ora's playful bikini and matching scrunchie yours, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.