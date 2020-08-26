Other than her voice and sky-high boots, there are few things that make Ariana Grande more recognizable than her iconic extra-long ponytails. They appear in nearly every street style paparazzi shot, she rocks them on stage, and she sprinkles them throughout her Instagram feed. But recently, Ariana Grande's ombré pigtails made their debut, providing a fresh seasonal tweak to her usual trademark pony.

In a couple of Aug. 24 Instagram posts, celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu swapped Grande's single updo in for two lengthy pigtails. The color was similar to the shade she opted for on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and consisted of dark, cool brunette roots and an ashy blonde hue making up the rest of the strands. She captioned one of the images with a rain cloud emoji, which fans took as a hint surrounding her upcoming performance with Lady Gaga for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Along with her new hair, Grande wore a sparkly face mask and a pair of gray workout leggings with a black crop top. The otherworldly makeup in her photo, and one she posted earlier featuring iridescent eyeliner, was made possible by Michael Anthony, the same celebrity makeup artist responsible for her ethereal floating eyeliner in the "Rain On Me" music video.

For her most recent picture, he shaped her brows into sharp, arch-free lines, patted on shimmery lavender eyeshadow, and used black eyeliner on just her top lids. Combined with her new hair, the entire look took on a very futuristic, space vibe.

While Grande's extensions are nothing new, her ombré revival is exactly what this season needs for transitioning out of the bleach blonde and pastel shades that ruled over summer. While some stars are quickly jumping into deep hair colors, this is the perfect in-between for those with lighter locks who aren't quite ready to fully embrace a rich brunette like Khloé Kardashian or sleek black like Dua Lipa.