Over the course of her career, Nicole Kidman has experimented with various hair colors, traded her natural curls for sleek, straight styles, and explored a range of beauty trends for different roles. And now she’s returning to her strawberry blonde roots. Over the weekend, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the 1998 cult-classic film. "The witches are back ✨ Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic," the caption read. In the post, she unveiled a new red hair color — a shade close to her natural hue. Kidman appears in the video along with her co-star actress Sandra Bullock, wearing a floral dress. Her red hair is styled in a low ponytail with curtain bangs.

When Kidman first broke into the Hollywood scene in the 1980s, her strawberry blonde hair was a part of her signature look. Throughout the decade, she wore her hair in tight, perky curls. In Moulin Rouge, she sported a darker shade of red and her hair was styled in waves. And in the original Practical Magic, Kidman wore her red hair straight and with eyebrow-grazing bangs. Although she’s a natural redhead, the actress has spent most of the 21st century as a blonde, so it’s exciting to see that she’s bringing her iconic auburn tone back into the spotlight.

For the sequel, Bullock and Kidman are back as witchy sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, part of a magical family with a long, complicated history. In the original 1998 film — based on Alice Hoffman’s novel — the duo had to deal with a curse that doomed any man they fell in love with. The sequel picks up the story from Hoffman’s 2021 book The Book of Magic, and it’s officially hitting theaters in September 2026. That’s a bit of a wait, but hopefully there’ll be more updates from the set to keep fans going until then.