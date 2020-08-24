Fall is the time where grow-out reigns supreme, highlights are swapped with lowlights, and deeper colors take over last season's affinity for blonde and pastel. This is also the season when you're either opting for the longest hair or chopping it all for easy cold-weather maintenance. While a handful of celebrities still seem to be playing with summer's bright, light shades, Khloé Kardashian's brunette bob is starting off the transition to autumnal looks. This ultra-stylish combination is the star's newest look since her beachy highlights and contains everything you'd want out of a fall hairstyle.

Kardashian's Instagram post from Aug. 19 shows the star with her daughter True, rocking a fresh cut and color. What was once a bronde, summery lob is now a blunt, chocolaty brunette bob — an ideal choice for fall. The sleek one-length cut was parted down the middle and the color was the perfect neutral brown, not leaning too warm or cool and ashy. Presumably, the hair wizardry came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who Kardashian tagged in her picture. To elevate the glam factor provided by this new 'do, she paired it with a matching striped brown shirt, and a bold red lip.

This isn't the only time Kardashian has undergone a dramatic change with her strands; like her sisters Kim and Kylie, she's somewhat of a hair chameleon. Prior to this and her summer look, she's toyed with everything from extra-long bronde locks to super-short platinum bobs to lengthy red waves. But, this is the first time in a long while that she's selected such a deep shade, which could very easily be the color other stars go for once summer truly winds down. Although Kardashian commiserated with Brielle Biermann in the comments of her post about missing their blonde hair color, this new chocolate brown suits her perfectly.

If you're thinking of copying the star's new shade, prepare yourself with a few brunette-maintenance products, ahead.

