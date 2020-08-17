As anyone who sprung for her blunt bangs back in 2008 can tell you, the rolodex of iconic Lady Gaga hairstyles can often serve as the best inspiration. This also seems to be the case for the star herself, who's no stranger to dusting off a shade or style from years gone by. (There are only so many colors in the rainbow, after all.) And while she appears to currently be fringe-free, on Aug. 14 Lady Gaga's light blue hair made a comeback — this time with an oceanic twist and an extremely personal meaning.

According to an Instagram post Gaga made post-color, the delicate green-blue shade is courtesy of hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, a long-time member of the multi-hyphenate's beauty team (and, as it happens, the creator of Gaga's icy blue look from the 2019 Golden Globes). "Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed...Suzie’s Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie 💕💕 this was extra special glamour with love," the musician captioned the pic.

The new "ocean blonde" color is slightly similar to her Golden Globes hair, as well; rather than a straight opaque shade, the green-blue hue is woven throughout the star's long platinum hair, creating a piecey, pastel finish with extra dimension. In the selfie, Gaga paired her beachy barely-there waves with a white two-piece set, further solidifying the "just walked out of the ocean" vibe.

"I’ve come so desperately to find every bit of joy in the smallest things," Frederic Aspiras shared on his own Instagram account following Gaga's post. "Being that my Mother was my role model as a hairdresser, I’m trying my hardest to find the joy even in what I love to do the most, which is doing hair. Yesterday, @ladygaga, you gave me back my joy again by reminding me what my Mom told me long ago about what I loved to do the most and that is create with love."

Want to create an ocean blonde color at home? Ahead, turquoise, teal, and blue-green dyes for every hair level.

