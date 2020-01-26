While the Oscars might be the night for celebrities to indulge their most formal and glamorous sides, its music award counterpart is a time for them to let loose a bit. Case in point: The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards made for the perfect environment for attendees to experiment with their makeup and let their hair down, so to speak. Yes, from messy top knots to glittery, neon cat-eye makeup, the beauty looks at the Grammys were as light and fancy free as can be.

Kicking things off on a high note was model Tess Holliday, who arrived at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 in an intricate and elaborate multi-colored cat eye that was compiled of individual pieces of glitter. Also riding the winged wave was Jameela Jamil. The actor arrived on the red carpet donning a shimmering sapphire cat-eye look that coordinated with her stunning strapless gown.

Not to be outdone, singer Yola (nominated for four awards, including Best New Artist), went for full pink monochrome, matching her fringed fuchsia gown with a bright and beautiful pink ombre eye look and glossy magenta lips. Epic. Speaking of epic, the unofficial queen of the evening Lizzo went for a more a Old Hollywood look, pairing chic retro waves with neutral makeup that drew attention to her long and luscious lashes.

Ready for more? Just ahead are the head-turning beauty looks you should definitely try the next time you get the itch to switch up your day-to-day look.

Priyanka Chopra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chopra opted for a sleek side part and a neutral beauty look — which was a perfect pairing for such a standout ensemble. The punchy pink lip was a nice finishing touch.

Ariana Grande

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Grande made the ultimate entrance in her cloud-like Giambattista Valli gown. Her natural nude makeup made and blonde high pony made the look extra ethereal.

Yola

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The nominee was a vision in head-to-toe pink, and her rosy monochrome makeup look was the cherry on top of an already beautiful cake.

Jameela Jamil

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jamil's sapphire cat-eye was a a fun spin on a classic look.

Lizzo

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Lizzo stole the show with her Old-Hollywood-inspired gown, topped off with a classic retro wave, à la Veronica Lake.

Tess Holliday

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The model went for whimsy look, complementing her strawberry Lirika Matoshi dress with a rainbow glitter winged eye look.

Jessie Reyez

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The beauty in Reyez' look was in its simplicity. The singer topped off her no-makeup makeup with a messy half-bun that felt so fresh and cool.

Lily Singh

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Singh's sleek long pony is definitely something that can be recreated easily at home (and perfect for those days you just don't know what to do with your hair).

FKA Twigs

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best Music Video nominee looked incredibly regal with a sleek updo (that was covered by her caped dress) and soft terra cotta makeup. The real star of this look, however, was the singer's fully and perfectly groomed brows.

Chrissy Teigen

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The model paired her tangerine dream of a dress with a tousled lob and glowing skin.

Alicia Keys

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The show's host stunned in her opening look, which included her now signature fresh, makeup-free complexion.