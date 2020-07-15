When watching an episode of the beloved Netflix series Queer Eye, it's not uncommon to wish for a few things. For example: For Tan to help you perfect your French tuck, for Antoni to give you the secret to his famous guac, for Karamo to motivate you with a soulful and supportive chat, for Jonathan to serve up some flawless grooming tips, and of course for Bobby help you completely revamp your home decor. Well, the last of these is a lot closer than you think. With the recently unveiled Walmart x Queer Eye collab, not only can you get your hands on furniture pieces and decorative accents that the "Fab 5" has fully approved of, but you can also do so without breaking the bank.

On Wednesday, July 15th, the retailer launched the exclusive collection, which featuring 80 (yes, 80!) items that can instantly add an industrial chic feel to any space, including small desks that are ideal for your newly minted home office, consoles that are perfect for creating your very own home bar, and a minimalist and neutral sectional sofa (like the kind of pieces that anchor the stylish living rooms of Tracee Ellis Ross and Chrissy Teigen). The collection ranges in price from a $70 upholstered bar stool to the $519 aforementioned sectional, which means it's super affordable to give your home the refresh you've been craving during quarantine.

So if you've already caught up on QE's binge-worthy new season, the next natural step to pledging your allegiance to Karamo, Bobby, Antoni, Tan, and Jonathan is grabbing one of these super stylish pieces — as they're already selling out. But even if you're not a devoted fan of the show, this limited edition collection still has something to offer any space that's in need of a modern update. Need a few suggestions for what to snag from the collab? See ahead for some standout pieces.

