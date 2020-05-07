While you're at home finally getting around to those DIY projects you've been putting off, there might be another to add to the list that you never dreamed possible for your space — whether due to lack of square footage or budget. Now that everyone's focused on making their spaces as entertaining and fun to be in as possible (if only for yourself!) creating a designated cocktail zone could be just the thing to make quarantine that much more bearable, and with some creative home bar ideas it's easier and more affordable than you think.

It might be a bit longer before you're able to hunker down at your favorite watering hole, so homemade cocktails and virtual happy hours will have to do for now. But even when bars are back in business, having your own little nook to play mixologist is an entertaining game-changer for dinner parties with friends and family.

That said, it can feel like an impossibility when you live in a smaller space without an obvious built-in. Thankfully, there are some genius ways to work with what you've got — plus amp it up with some luxe additions that will turn your home into the hottest place to drink in the neighborhood. Okay, maybe not, but you'll definitely feel inspired to roll up your sleeves and whip up some creative concoctions. Ahead find some clever ideas to create the chicest home bar — even if you don't have a ton of space (or cash) to spare.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Home Bar Idea: Go Mobile

A bar cart (or utility cart) is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to create a home bar. You can find them in a range of styles and price points, and you can wheel them out of sight when you need a bit more room.

Home Bar Idea: Install Shelving

Save floor space and add some floating shelves where you can display pretty glassware, your top-shelf wine or liquor bottles, and accessories that that make it feel fancy (flowers, cocktail books, etc).

Home Bar Idea: Repurpose A Cabinet or Console

Repurpose a cabinet, console table, or credenza (vintage or flea market finds work great for this) into your very own cocktail station.

Home Bar Idea: Try A Tray

Transform a tabletop with a cocktail tray topped with a few decorative cocktail-making essentials (see ahead for specifics).

Home Bar Idea: Set It Off

Set off your bar area with some peel-off wallpaper or a different paint color so it feels more like a chic, designated space.

Home Bar Idea: Show Off The Goods

Whatever vehicle your using (cart, credenza, etc.), make sure it's only stocked with the best looking stuff, like a sculptural decanter, a set of vintage glassware, or a beautiful shaker/cocktail tool set — keep the other stuff stashed away. Investing in luxe bar accessories will make any home bar space feel instantly elevated.