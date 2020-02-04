As a powerful, intelligent woman in 2020, you can celebrate Valentine's Day however you darn well please, be it a traditionally romantic getaway with your significant other or a solo date that involves little more than a bottle of wine and a super luxurious bubble bath. But if you also want your holiday celebration (should you choose to have one) to include a display of love for the platonic partners who keep you sane, motivated, and totally supported, there are a few Valentine's Day gifts for the non-romantic relationships in your life that will have you both feeling all warm and fuzzy.

Whether or not you've got a lover to spend your February 14 with, the holiday is a great time to honor all your other special someones, like your co-worker who works so hard you'd swear she literally sleeps at the office, or your new mom friend who could use some serious pampering — and don't forget your furry loyal companion while you're at it. And what makes this gift giving so much sweeter? They probably aren't expecting a thing.

Need a little help finding the perfect way to tell those in your circle that they're extra deserving of love this Valentine's Day? Read ahead for eight super cute gift ideas for the many characters in your life.

The Best Valentine's Day Gift For Your Co-Worker Who Works Too Damn Much

Clocking in all those extra office hours, she could use a little de-stressing. This travel set that comes with two aromatherapy oil blends and a cute carrying case will bring her a rare moment of zen anywhere (including her desk).

The Best Valentine's Day Gift For Your Faithful Furry Companion

Your dog or cat could use a little extra love for Valentine's Day, too. After all, they're the ones who hear your daily frustrations — and never complain. Give them some extra play time with some adorable new toys, like this plush fast food set.

The Best Valentine's Day Gift For The Budding Plant Lady

Start off your wannabe green thumb's new hobby with this little lippy pot and a hard-to-kill plant. Or maybe just a faux one.

The Best Valentine's Day Gift For The One Who Always Brings The Good Wine

Since you can never seem to beat her at picking the best bottle (remember that time she introduced you to orange wine?), grab her this new book by one of the best — and youngest — sommeliers in the business.

The Best Valentine's Day Gift For The One Who's Always Talking About "Vibes"

A pocket-sized crystal she can take anywhere will be a much appreciated gift for your friend who believes in a little bit of magic. This clear quartz happens to come in a little bag that reminds her "you are a gem."

The Best Valentine's Day Gift For Your Motivational Workout Buddy

Whether she's a cardio lover or yoga enthusiast, a chic water bottle is something her workout just isn't complete without.

The Best Valentine's Day Gift For The New Mom Who Deserves A Bit Of Luxury

With a new baby in the house, this mom probably isn't getting out of her comfy clothes too often. Up her loungewear game with a luxurious new robe that will make her feel a bit fancier — even if she's just hanging at home with the babe.

The Best Valentine's Day Gift For The Coffee Snob

She loves coffee more than anything, so why not show her how much you care by upping her home barista game? This retro-style pot will turn her morning cup into a lovely little ritual.