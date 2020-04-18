Apart from August, when the humidity really takes hold in New York, I live in jeans year round. But that all changed when working from home became the new normal. Now, the pile of denim in my closet remains nearly untouched, and, like most, I find myself reaching for more comfortable alternatives. One of the first things I did upon quarantining was upgrade my sweats selection. Largely because I didn’t want to be in the same sweatshirt every Zoom call, and because there’s something about a coordinated sweatsuit set that feels intentional. You know, the same way actual outfits do. They also allow me to get some activity during the day — whether it’s tuning in for a live-streamed yoga class in the afternoon, or just getting in a walk around my neighborhood.

Since sweatsuits have become my decided uniform for the forseeable future, I committed to researching the best ones in depth. While truthfully this just involved a lot of Instagram scrolling, it’s allowed me to have a bit of fun with my wardrobe all the same. Although I’ve mostly invested in neutrals, I’m also experimenting with color. A red Hanes set I found on Amazon truly lives up to its 6,000 5-star reviews, and I’m also planning on tie-dying a recently-purchased white set. After 3 loaves of banana bread, I figured it was time for a new quarantine hobby.

Ahead, see the eight sweatsuits I'm adding to my cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

After seeing Pernille Teisbaek in a comfy-yet-stylish set from Les Tien, I quickly went to the brand's site. I really enjoy the collar on this pullover — a supremely elevated take on a sweatshirt if you ask me.

I'm a big fan of Emily Oberg's simple yet thoughtfully-designed pieces. Since Sporty & Rich's drops usually sell out very quickly, I jumped at the chance to purchase this set on SSENSE.

Tie-dye is an instant mood-booster and helps put a little pep in my step on days when I feel particularly sluggish. For those who don't want to drift afar from their neutral wardrobes, this muted set from Frankies Bikinis is the way to go.

While it sounds silly to talk about sweatsuit silhouettes, I really enjoy this one from Aritizia. The oversized style feels particularly '90s, and I plan on wearing this comfy set on all future flights (once we're doing that again).

Maybe it was Bella Hadid's jacket series that sold me in, but I'm team pastel yellow this spring.

I first discovered Pangaia on Instagram, and quickly fell in love with the brand's minimalistic designs and commitment to sustainability.

This Hanes set from Amazon may be the best $22 I've ever spent. It's incredibly comfortable, and I ended up sizing up for more of a loose fit.