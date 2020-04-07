Sweatpants are more important now than they maybe have ever been. Not only are they a staple for weekends and for working out, now they count as office attire too. As such, you'd be prudent to bank a few stylish sweatpants outfits for the days when you need to dress them up. Of course, the appeal of sweats stems from a desire to feel comfortable for laid-back activities like working from home and running errands. But even before social distancing became a common practice, sweatpants — as well as hoodies, track pants, leggings, and sweatshirts — started earning their stripes as a bonafide fashion staple.

If you needed further evidence that sweatpants can be fashionable, Tom Ford sent a slew of them down his Fall/Winter 2020 runway in Los Angeles. Additionally, labels like Gucci, Balmain, and Fendi have put out logo-lined versions that are as captivating as their insignia handbags. They've been spotted on celebs from Kendall Jenner to Gwyneth Paltrow. And, influencers on Instagram and TikTok are sharing creative looks that are both sporty (New Balance sneakers, fleeces, and coordinating sweatsuits) and timeless (sweats with stripes tees, cardigans, and tailored jackets). One easy way to dress up sweats: the "half-dressed" concept of styling the cozy hero piece with dressier tops and heels for a fashionable offset.

Whether you have a defined sweatpants style, are currently seeking out inspiration, or both, keep scrolling for 12 stylish outfits spotted on Instagram, from super laidback to unexpectedly polished. Plus, find an edit of similar sweats and extras to shop now so you can recreate each look on your own.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Striped Tee + Sneakers + Trench Coat

Give your sweatpants a timeless feel by styling them with a striped T-shirt and trench coat. To keep the look cozy and cool, finish with tall socks and a pair of New Balance sneakers.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: : A Tank Top + Sneakers + Socks

A bright pair of sweatpants is the perfect pick-me-up on casual days. Keep things easy by pairing yours with a white tank top, sneakers, and socks.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Sweatshirt + Blazer + Pearls + Sneakers

A blazer and string of pearls will make a sweatshirt-and-sweatpants outfit feel fancy and fresh. Sneakers to finish, of course.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Tie-Dye Sweatshirt + Flip Flops + Bag

Style a pair of grey sweatpants with a tie-dye hoodie and bright pair of flip flops for a Cali-cool look. Then, finish with a sleek bag for added polish.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Cardigan + Sneakers + Bag

Cropped cardigans are a trend of the moment, especially when styled as a top. Give one a try with sweats, sneakers, and a bag for a quick errand.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Matching Sweatshirt + Tank Top + Sandals

Tie-dye sweats are another cool trend right now. Lean into the look with a coordinating set, a white tank top, and printed heels (how fun is this zebra-print pair?!).

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Sweater + Jacket + Slides + Socks + Bag

Go for a monochromatic look by styling a pair of sweatpants with a tonal sweater, jacket, socks, and slides. For contrast (and a luxe designer touch!), you can't go wrong with a logo bag and dark sunglasses.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Feminine Top + Heels

There's no better way to make your sweatpants "fashion" than with a feminine top and pair of heels. This look may be bold, but if anything, it's a fun one to try at home to see how it affects your mood.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Matching Top + Sandals + Jewelry

Level-up the style of a coordinating sweatsuit with sporty sandals and gold jewelry — the mix of delicate and chunky pieces feels particularly fresh.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Matching Sweatshirt + Low Heels + Bag

A bright sweatsuit is nothing short of cheerful. A low pair of heels and a festive bag make the look that much more enjoyable.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A Hoodie + a Coat + Boots

A neutral sweatsuit looks timeless yet edgy with a classic coat and lace-up combat boots, the perfect combo for when there's a chill in the air.

Stylish Sweatpants Look: A T-Shirt + Sneakers + Jacket + Bucket Hat

Channel Kourtney Kardashian's earth-toned outfit by styling a muted pair of sweatpants with a tonal tee, a black jacket, and sneakers. Top your look off with a bucket hat as a trendy finish.