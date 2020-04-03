It was hard to miss: Bella Hadid's favorite yellow jacket just made quite the debut on Instagram. In a series of posts, the It-girl modeled an unreleased felt peacoat from emerging menswear-focused label Bode. With spring well underway, the pastel hue is extremely on-trend for outerwear this season. And let's not forget that Hadid is famous for selling out styles once given her blessing so this will undoubtedly be a piece worth investing in.

Hadid took to Instagram on Apr. 1 with a triple series of posts that included the caption 'a girl and her favorite yellow jacket'. Needless to say, when the ultimate style maven has a "favorite" anything, it deserves to be investigated. The felt peacoat is from emerging menswear brand Bode which shouldn't be a surprise considering Bells often reaches for masculine and unisex pieces. And given the current onslaught of trendy athletic and loungewear all over your feed, adding some menswear into your WFH uniform will offer a much-needed update.

Although the supermodel didn't exactly display a practical version of styling (i.e. topless) the photos definitely showcase a couple key add-on's that are worth copying. For example, the hanker-chief headscarf, pearl choker necklace and her go-to gold hoop earrings are simple ways to get her look instantly. Likewise, her tie-dye phone case from Wildflower is a fun summer-appropriate choice that can be yours now.

Even though the exact coat she sported on Instagram is not yet available from the brand, there's plenty of similar takes that are equally favorite-worthy. For example, Ralph Lauren's alpaca-wool fabric is very alike to Bella's brushed-felt feel. Similarly, Isabel Marant's shearling version also fits the oversized utility feel but is rendered in a thicker fabric offering added warmth. On the other hand, if you want to get her look but for the upcoming warmer weather, Jacquemus's painter silhouette is great for just that. Its water-repellant cotton is a touch more lightweight making it perfect for shielding against May rain showers all season long. And if you're looking for something that's a touch different altogether, Sies Marjan has an exquisite pebbled leather iteration in mustard seed yellow that'll undoubtedly warrant plenty of compliments.

There's no reason to wait on emulating Hadid's trendy outerwear with these 5 Bella-approved similar versions, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.