Each year, when peak fall rolls around, the masses start breaking out a few favorite cold-weather accoutrements to brave the crisp temperatures. The scarf always signals the seasonal shift first, a few weeks before ear muffs, gloves, and other sundry winter items start popping up. Its comeback is always a favorite amongst the fashion pack, with near-endless ways of wearing and tons of styles to choose from. Still, it can get dizzying — but no need to fret. Back at Spring/Summer 2021 Fashion Week, dozens of style icons cemented a few unfussy, trend-forward ways to tie a scarf this season, all of which are as polished as they are practical.

In perfect opposition of the hair scarf trend that typically dominates through spring and summer months, many of this season's wearers are returning the scarf to its intended use — bundling up against the elements. Some well-heeled wearers are artfully throwing oversized cashmere shawls over one shoulder; others are going the trad route, draping it symmetrically around their necks. There's also overhead scarf-tying, which serves two purposes — it helps keep the ears warm and secures each wearer's CDC-recommended face mask firmly in place.

For looks and options running the gamut, browse ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ways To Tie A Scarf: Open & Draped Over Each Shoulder

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a polished and classic look, consider simply threading the scarf overhead and wearing it open in the front. This formula works best with deep-V blazers and trench coats alike — just tie in a fringe-trimmed scarf for an added punch.

Ways To Tie A Scarf: Knotted Below The Chin

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rather than tying it across the forehead and behind the ears as a hair accessory, this styling method is making the rounds from Paris to Tokyo Fashion Week, and it's primed for keeping face masks in place. Be sure to wear with a pair of acetate sunnies, and anything goes from the shoulders-down.

Ways To Tie A Scarf: Chunky Neckerchief

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a well-proportioned look, style a cropped jacket with a sheer scarf, wrapping it around the neck and knotting it in place. This puts a warm, practical spin on the French girl-inspired "neckerchief" — and it's primed for wearing all fall and winter long.

Ways To Tie A Scarf: Over The Shoulder

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This classic over-the-shoulder scarf look never trends out — and it's the perfect opportunity for a tonal dressing moment. Simply choose an oversized knit style (again, fringe is encouraged) and layer it over a wool coat in a similar shade.

Ways To Tie A Scarf: Pussycat Bow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Call it a lavallière, a pussycat bow, or otherwise — the silk necktie is back for fall, and it just got the Kamala Harris treatment. Wear with a sweater and trousers as shown above, for a casual alternative to the Vice President-elect's suited look.

Ways To Tie A Scarf: Shoulder-Draped & Front-Knotted

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To add decoration atop any woolen trench coat, fashion lovers are wrapping macro-silk scarfs over their shoulders, tying them at the front for a complete look.

Ways To Tie A Scarf: Classic Neck-Wrapped

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last but not least, there's the classic, instinctual way of wearing a scarf that never goes out of style — the neck-wrapped look. Primed for wearing with versions of all different widths and textures, the look is equal parts fashionable and comfortable. Wear with a puffer (like Aritzia's Super Puff)and sunnies to keep warm and look stylish all winter long.