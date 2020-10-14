There is, without question, a very subtle art to date night dressing. Whether heading to dinner or catching a sports game, the best outfits for a romantic evening out are always simple, elegant, and impactful. Over the years, style icons have cemented a few easy, no-fail outfits that always make a statement — whether Victoria Beckham's simple strappy dresses or Beyonce's jeans and a blouse. Now, in 2020, J.Lo's date night look is providing a sleek, comfortable outfit formula that's primed for any occasion, and it's hitting on a few of this year's biggest trends.

On Oct. 13, Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez were seen at the ultra-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles. Both went formal for the outing — ARod, in a polished gray suit, and Lopez, in a silky co-ord that called on the prettiest blue tones. Past her go-to Evolve Together face mask, Lopez wore LAPOINTE's satin blouse and a pair of matching silk twill pants, both of which came in the same steely blue color. As for accessories, she kept it simple — going with a chic top-handle flap bag in calfskin leather. From Valentino, the carryall's pale aqua shade played the perfect complement to the set, offering the slightest contrast from her blouse and trousers.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

For any fashion lover looking to nail down the tonal dressing trend (which celebrities like Katie Holmes and Kim Kardashian have mastered in years past), this ensemble is providing an up-to-date template that's easy to follow. Simply wear any statement purse with a near-matching monochrome silk set— which, right now, there are no shortage of. Lopez' co-ord is one of dozens that have exploded over the past year, along with other silhouettes that toe the line between sleepwear and daywear. Between pajama sets for wearing out and slip dresses for staying in, Lopez's pants and top fit right in — all proving that sleekness doesn't have to sacrifice comfort.

For a formal night out, shop Lopez's exact look — and keep in mind that the set could also easily be styled down for slightly more casual affairs.

