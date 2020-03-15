The Fall/Winter 2020 fashion month served up so many fresh trends to be excited about. And though you'll have to wait a little while to sport some, others (like printed hair scarves) you can start wearing right away. The runways saw a resurgence of the headscarf, and considering it's equal parts function and fashion, it has pretty much secured itself a place among the It-accessories for the next season. But, why wait until fall? You can get ahead of this trend by scooping up styles to wear now and later — your bad hair days will thank you.

Each season there are always pieces that seem to create a buzz as soon as showgoers and those following at home set eyes on the new wears — Dior's headscarves were one of those moments. This season the luxury brand sent models down the runway with printed scarves (some logo-clad and some not) wrapped around their heads. A little '60s Brigitte Bardot mixed with a little Axl Rose, Dior's scarves brought a feminine yet edgy vibe to the looks.

However, Dior was not the only fashion house to offer up a stylish hair scarf, Gucci took a more playful approach with models donning ditsy floral print designs. Meanwhile, other brands, like Jacquemus, and Marc Jacobs, showed headscarves in solid hues.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a scarf as a hair accessory has continued to trend throughout the decades, and it's easy to see why. A hair scarf's versatility allows you to wear it a multitude of ways — from a bandana-tie and babushka-style to a headband silhouette and a braid weave (a style TZR's Site Director, Lauren Caruso, executed for Paris Fashion Week this year).

Aside from its chic attributes, a headscarf is also highly practical in that it's a sartorial accessory that can be used to avoid a bad hair day. And considering this time of year is known for its unpredictable weather (and summer delivers even more hair problems with its heat and humidity) — it wouldn't hurt to have a couple of scarves handy to throw on when your tresses just won't get it together.

So, on that note, continue on to start shopping styles to rock this trend for spring.