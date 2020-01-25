I blame makeup artists like Patrick Ta and Mary Phillips for my fixation on blindingly glowy skin. Every day, I find myself scrolling through their Instagram pages, mesmerized by the radiant canvases on their celebrity clients. Naturally, I've tried my best to recreate the look on my own — just take a look at all of the highlighters in my makeup bag. But as any beauty lover knows, good makeup begins with a great complexion — and face masks for glowing skin are my secret to that lit-from-within effect. No filter necessary.

As much as I love a good facial, my schedule doesn't permit for one as often as I'd like. So when I discovered Olehenriksen's PHAT Glow Facial, ecstatic was an understatement. Formulated with PHAs, the mask exfoliates to help brighten skin. Another key ingredient is pink bentonite clay, which aides in clarifying and provides a sticky, no-slide texture. I like to leave the mask on for 15 minutes and see a change in my complexion as soon as I rinse off.

And whenever my skin is looking especially lackluster, my hero product is Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Sheet Mask. The mask is formulated with three anti-aging superfoods: Uji Green Tea, Okinawa Mozuku Algae, and Akita Rice to give skin a radiant finish. I'm a longtime devoted fan of the brand's Dewy Skin range — including the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and Dewy Skin Cream — and when I combine all three, I get the best shine *ever*. The sheet mask is particularly ideal when I'm in a hurry and don't feel like dealing with any messes to clean up. Below, a photo of me about an hour after using the mask (with face makeup applied).

Kelsey Stewart

Ahead, find 10 face masks that give me a glow like none other. No appointments necessary.