10 Face Masks For Glowing Skin That Make My Friends Think I Just Got A Facial
I blame makeup artists like Patrick Ta and Mary Phillips for my fixation on blindingly glowy skin. Every day, I find myself scrolling through their Instagram pages, mesmerized by the radiant canvases on their celebrity clients. Naturally, I've tried my best to recreate the look on my own — just take a look at all of the highlighters in my makeup bag. But as any beauty lover knows, good makeup begins with a great complexion — and face masks for glowing skin are my secret to that lit-from-within effect. No filter necessary.
As much as I love a good facial, my schedule doesn't permit for one as often as I'd like. So when I discovered Olehenriksen's PHAT Glow Facial, ecstatic was an understatement. Formulated with PHAs, the mask exfoliates to help brighten skin. Another key ingredient is pink bentonite clay, which aides in clarifying and provides a sticky, no-slide texture. I like to leave the mask on for 15 minutes and see a change in my complexion as soon as I rinse off.
And whenever my skin is looking especially lackluster, my hero product is Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Sheet Mask. The mask is formulated with three anti-aging superfoods: Uji Green Tea, Okinawa Mozuku Algae, and Akita Rice to give skin a radiant finish. I'm a longtime devoted fan of the brand's Dewy Skin range — including the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and Dewy Skin Cream — and when I combine all three, I get the best shine *ever*. The sheet mask is particularly ideal when I'm in a hurry and don't feel like dealing with any messes to clean up. Below, a photo of me about an hour after using the mask (with face makeup applied).
Ahead, find 10 face masks that give me a glow like none other. No appointments necessary.
For any special occasion you have coming up, integrate this face mask into your beauty preparation. Leave it on for 15 minutes and your face will be immediately glowing from the second you take it off.
If you have acne-prone skin, this sheet mask is perfect for you. Featuring antioxidants like glutathione, niacinamide, and a-bisabolol, the appearance of dark sports and acne scars are reduced, resulting in a bright, glowing canvas.
Want baby soft skin? Turn to Drunk Elephan't T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial. Key ingredients include a blend of 25% AHA and 2% BHA to slough off dead skin, giving you a glow from within.
A bestseller for Tata Harper, the Resurfacing Mask is ideal for those with dry or combination skin looking for an instant glow. Included in the formula are natural BHA and enzymes helping to diminish appearance of pores and improve skin's brightness.
Wake up with vibrant skin with this overnight face mask from Glow Recipe. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, your dry winter skin will come back to life as hydrated as ever. Add to that the smell of delicious watermelon, you'll want to try this out, stat.
Love a facial but don't have time to squeeze in an appointment? Olehenriksen's PHAT Glow Facial is *exactly* what you need. The PHAs in the product will give you an instant glow, thanks to their exfoliating and illuminating properties.
Hydrate and brighten all in one with Glossier's Moisturizing Moon Mask. Ingredients include Licorice Root and Lemon Fruit Extract to help make your skin bright and even.
If the lovely smell of roses isn't enough, the fresh, hydrated feel your skin will have from this mask should sell you on it. The cucumber extract and aloe vera gel in the formula help to soothe and give skin a plump appearance.
After just 10 minutes, you'll see a difference in your skin after using this mask. Loaded with powerful ingredients including pumpkin and exfoliating apricot seed powder, skin will gently be exfoliated, therefore showing a radiant complexion.