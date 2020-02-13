The way the aisles of Sephora twinkle with glitter, neons, and pastel hues these days makes a neutral feel so yesterday. 2020 didn't waste any time declaring itself the year of bold color, yet there's a place for your mandatory beiges all the same. Too Faced's new Born This Way eyeshadow palette makes the age-old case for classic nudes.

On Feb. 10, the brand dropped both a new eyeshadow and highlighter palette as part of its broader Born This Way range, a cult-favorite assortment which already includes a foundation, a concealer, pressed powder, and setting powder. Like the rest of the line, the eyeshadow palette is inspired by the colors of natural complexions. Its 16 shades range from fair-skinned glistening snow and seashell to richer truffle and cocoa.

If you're wondering how such basic neutrals could possibly compete with today's extravagant makeup trends, it's because there's a shimmery metallic for every practical matte in the new Born This Way palette. This multipurpose product is as good for a weekday smoky eye as it is for Sat. night's glittery lids.

It's full of skin-benefitting ingredients like hydrating coconut water, glowy alpine rose, and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, too. The palette is available for $45 on Ulta.com and TooFaced.com, as is the $42 highlighting palette.

The Turn Up The Light baked highlighter trio comes in light, medium, tan, and deep. Every Born This Way foundation color — Cloud, Warm Sand, Praline, Maple, Ganache, and beyond — has been incorporated into this comprehensive range and each palette comprises three shades: Glow, for optimal luminosity; Soft Focus, for a "candlelight effect;" and Dazzle, for party-ready sparkle. Use just one for a gentle brightening finish or mix them together for a shimmery strobe effect.

Too Faced's two new products prove that beiges don't exactly have to be boring. In a world overwhelmed by neon and pastel blue eyeshadow, there's still something to be said for basic makeup that enhances your natural aesthetic instead of changing it entirely. Add The Natural Nudes eyeshadow palette and Turn Up The Light highlighting palette to your beauty lineup, ahead.