When it comes to stylish celebrities, there are those who tend to stay current on the changing trends, and those who prefer to keep it timeless. Dakota Johnson is, without a doubt, the latter. Known and loved for her ultra-cool, retro-inspired personal style, the actor has long been a favorite amongst fashion lovers looking to nail down a sensible, yet laidback wardrobe. Her favorite pieces — loafers, blazers, and jeans – all carry the makings of a pristine fall wardrobe, which make now the perfect time to do a careful audit of her style file. Therein, TZR rounded out seven fall outfits inspired by Dakota Johnson that you can recreate today, and they're all so versatile.

If celebrities were to be be conflated with a certain decade based on their style, Dakota Johnson's would be the '70s. Known for a certain minimalism that favors earth tones over neutrals, the actor carved out an aesthetic that's spilled over into all parts of her life, from her Gucci ambassadorship to her mid-century modern home (think plants, books, and vinyl records, piled high in every corner of every room). To channel her learned, yet leisurely aesthetic into your own wardrobe, follow the no-fail outfit formulas she's laid out ahead, featuring looks from years past that are still super relevant today.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fall Looks Inspired By Dakota Johnson: Plaid Coat & Jeans

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The ultimate wear-everywhere piece, a basic wool coat in easy grays is perfect for running errands, going out to dinner, and everything in between. Wear with a t-shirt and light-wash jeans like Johnson's, and finish with patent leather loafers.

Fall Looks Inspired By Dakota Johnson: Long-Sleeve Dress & Sandals

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 show in Milan, Johnson naturally turned out in a head-to-toe Gucci look, with its dragon bag and matching sandals for added flair. Try OULA's midi house dress with both of Johnson's original pieces, below:

Fall Looks Inspired By Dakota Johnson: Trench Coat & Button-Up

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

At the zenith of timeless dressing is the white button-down, which is seeing a major resurgence this season (albeit, beneath sweater vests and other fall knits). Back in 2015, Johnson wore an extra-long Oxford with an easy gray peacoat, and finished the look with black strappy sandals and matching trousers.

Fall Looks Inspired By Dakota Johnson: Sweater & Skirt

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This Rachel Green-worthy look features a fitted graphic sweater and floral skirt, which Johnson wore with tights and loafers to make it fall-appropriate.

Fall Looks Inspired By Dakota Johnson: Shearling Denim Jacket & Chuck Taylors

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Tapping into Gucci's famous maximalism, Johnson called on the brand's now sold-out denim jacket, with embroidery and shearling lining for added flavor. She wore the outerwear piece with an orange sweater, black skinny jeans, and crisp white Converse All-Stars.

Fall Looks Inspired By Dakota Johnson: Flannel & Combat Boots

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images

While out on a walk with her beloved pup, Zeppelin, Johnson wore a rustic flannel with a classic New York ensemble — a blazer and combat boots. In her true-blue jeans and an oatmeal-hued sweater, the ensemble mixed off-duty and on-duty pieces seamlessly.

Fall Looks Inspired By Dakota Johnson: Blazer & Chunky Sneakers

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Nailing the normcore trend, Johnson's "ugly" brown blazer played the perfect complement to her colorful Golden Goose sneakers. With a wide-leg denim trouser and a camel saddle bag, the look was super relaxed, yet still impactful.