The classic white Oxford is, arguably, one of the most versatile tops out there. A staple in equal measure across menswear and womenswear, fashion plates would be hard-pressed to think of an occasion where the easy blouse wouldn't fit in. That's because it can be casual; it can be work-appropriate; it can be anything, really — so long as its wearer keeps a few simple styling guidelines in mind. As luck would have it, TZR's doing an audit of how influencers are wearing white button-downs for fall right now, with sensibilities from It-girls based in Paris, Los Angeles, and everywhere in between. The best part? All outfit formulas take no more than three easy steps.

For those in cooler areas where sweater weather is in full swing, you'll want to suss out the sweater vest moment that's rippling through Instagram. For neutrals lovers, this entails knits in mushroom and oat milk latté-worthy hues, layered over fitted white button-downs. With the sweater-Oxford combo, anything goes below the waist: jeans, trousers and sweats are all fair game. On a slightly less trend-focused note, many It-girls are doing white button-downs with different trouser styles — contrast-stitched leather jeans, cigarette pants, and bell-bottoms, for instance. For those who prefer a more casual moment, all it takes is jeans and chunky sneakers — just be sure to French-tuck your blouse (tutorial ahead), for added dimension.

For a few takes on the three outfit formulas TZR editors are seeing right now, browse below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Wear A White Button-Down: Underneath A Sweater

For those looking to liven up their sweater arsenal, wearing over a white button-down is a great way to do so. Keep with the neutrals trend by styling an eggshell sweater with a bright white Oxford; or, go an entirely different route with an eye-popping, printed sweater vest like Bella Hadid's.

How To Wear A White Button-Down: French-Tucked Into Jeans

French-tucking your shirt is the no-fail styling hack that we can thank Queer Eye's Tan France for popularizing. As of late, It-girls are tucking only the front of button-downs into jeans. Consider keeping with the normcore trend by tying in chunky, colorful sneakers to finish the look.

How To Wear A White Button-Down: Untucked With Trousers

For a slight spin on the basic workwear uniform (button-down and slacks), opt for a slightly updated blouse. Grece Ghanem's features an asymmetrical button closure that rivals AGOLDE's criss-cross shorts; Alyssa Coscarelli's goes in the other direction, with a drop-shouldered ruffle neckline.