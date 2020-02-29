Jeans have always been my go-to when it comes to bottoms. I don't just stick to one style, either — straight, flare, boyfriend, skinny — I wear them all. But recently, I feel like I've fallen into a jean rut, and am eager to branch out for new, exciting (non-blue) options. My new go-to: swapping in all the cool pants trends for spring 2020 to replace my denim.

My personal style can best be described as quirky and adventurous — I lean towards bold prints and colors and, for spring, that means patterned styles will be in heavy rotation. There's a slew of different iterations on the market right now, but the one I'm most thrilled to incorporate into my lineup is a checkerboard print. I've had Holiday The Label's Kokomo Pant on my wishlist for some time now, and I think this season will be the perfect opportunity to snag the Instagram-favorite pant. Per usual, I plan on pairing the funky bottom with an equally cool print, like a punchy floral.

And for those days when I want a little extra oomph with my ensemble, I'll opt for a shimmery style. I recently saw Saks Potts' Lissi Green Shimmer Pants on Kendall Jenner and immediately was drawn to the glitzy look. On the other hand, there are neutral designs I have my eye on, too. One I'm eager to snag is Totême's Novara Crepe Trousers in Khaki , which will pair seamlessly with absolutely anything in my wardrobe.

If you're also looking to stray away from wearing jeans, below see six alternate pants trends for spring that serve as worthy replacements for denim.

Spring 2020 Pants Trend: Shimmer Trousers

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Sure, a sparkly pant may seem daunting to some, but if done right it can add an appropriate amount of glam to your ensemble. So, if Jenner's full Saks Potts glitzy getup is too bold for your taste, opt for pairing the pant with a plain tee and sneakers instead. And for a more subtle option, try a shimmer pant like The Row's Gala Pant in Satin. It'll make your look fancy, without going overboard.

Spring 2020 Pants Trend: Flares

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I've always been drawn to cool retro flare jeans, so I'm excited to test drive some trouser options in the silhouette. Since I'm all about color, a bright or pastel pair will be in my lineup. And to make the look *extra* nostalgic, I'll be pairing the funky bottom — like the Acne pair pictured above — with a platform boot.

Spring 2020 Pants Trend: Checkered Pants

For spring, I'm ecstatic about the checkerboard trend. If you need any indication this print is about to blow up, look to the Fall/Winter 2020 runways, where designers like Erdem and Elder Statesman showed checkered pieces in their collections. Consider making the pattern the standout element in your look, or couple it with an equally intriguing print.

Spring 2020 Pants Trend: Leather Trousers

Last fashion month proved leather to be one of the biggest trends for 2020. And, according to the street style looks seen over the past few weeks, there's no sign of the leather craze slowing down. When the spring weather is still a bit chilly, I'll be sporting a head-to-toe leather look, coupling the trousers with a leather button up. But when it starts to get warmer, I'll swap out the leather top for a fun graphic tee.

Spring 2020 Pants Trend: Neutral Trousers

Though I lean toward more vivid colors, neutrals still hold a place in my closet. For days when I don't want to wear jeans but am still looking for something neutral, I'll reach for a trouser in beige or navy. And come summer, I'll be marrying white trousers with a white top for a fresh monochromatic look.

Spring 2020 Pants Trend: Knit Bottoms

On those mornings when I'm seeking comfort, I plan to throw on a pair of stylish knit trousers. With the help of designers like Eckhaus Latta and Yan Yan knits, these cozy pants are becoming elevated. To dress up the pant, consider pairing it with a blouse in a luxe fabric like silk.