While this New Years might not come with a 2020-ending blowout bash that the world might have hoped for (and desperately needed), that doesn't mean dressing up is out of the question. For those who are celebrating from home, whether with your quarantine crew or via Zoom, it might be tricky to nail down a sensible look. The full-glam and glittering frocks that may have epitomized the festive evening will feel a bit overdone, and your go-to dinner outfit (turtleneck and blazer, check) won't cut it either. To make it simple, TZR pulled together six New Years Eve outfits inspired by celebrities that strike a perfect balance between occasioned and occasion-less.

If your style is more Emily In Paris than Kim K, not to worry — there's options from both It-girls that are well worth emulating. If you're looking to break out your lightly-worn stilettos, Dua Lipa's lace-up Balenciaga boots are giving you the go ahead — along with a low maintenance clothing situation to wear them with. From there, Kardashian and Gabrielle Union are re-proving the power of leather pants, both with entirely different styles worth eyeing (and shopping out). Rather stay in cozy knits? You can do that, too — just reference Chrissy Teigen's cardigan and dress look, so as to ensure you have the know-how to spruce up yours for the occasion.

Browse through all six looks below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

New Years Eve Outfits Inspired By Celebrities: Lily Collins

Lily Collins seasonal outfit of choice could lend itself to holiday dinner and New Years Eve. She styled a few classics: an easy knit sweater (with trend-forward cutouts, à la Prada's Spring/Summer 2021 show) and a tweed skirt. Both are from St. John, and Paris Texas has a lookalike of her leather boots.

New Years Eve Outfits Inspired By Celebrities: Kim Kardashian West

Leather pants have been a mainstay in Kardashian's arsenal since 2019, so it's no surprise that she'd gear up for the new year in the trouser. She paired her sold-out pair from Scandi brand ROTATE Birger Christensen with a nude bodysuit from Wolford, and added a festive touch with Amina Muaddi's crystalline slippers.

New Years Eve Outfits Inspired By Celebrities: Dua Lipa

Primed for lounging on the couch with a glass of champagne and watching the ball drop, Lipa's glam, yet laidback look includes three easy pieces: a color-soaked oxford, bike shorts, and statement heels, for added drama. As luck would have it, hers from Balenciaga are super marked down.

New Years Eve Outfits Inspired By Celebrities: Chrissy Teigen

A great way to shake up your casual cardigan? With an equally-cozy dress and a pair of of funky boots. Chrissy Teigen's ensemble includes a slit-up-to-there dress in a bright white hue, along with a rust-colored sweater and matching camel boots.

New Years Eve Outfits Inspired By Celebrities: Hailey Bieber

Plucked from Saint Laurent's Summer 2021 collection, Bieber's look splits the difference between comfy and chic, making it a no-brainer look for New Years. Simply dress up a pair of ribbed bike shorts with a feather-plumed top and a matching belt.

New Years Eve Outfits Inspired By Celebrities: Gabrielle Union

Fans of the chocolate brown trend will instantly take to Union's latest outfit. Pair her exact color-blocked pants (Nanushka) and square-toed boots (Manu Atelier) with a similar coco brown bodysuit, like Zara's.