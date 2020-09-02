By this point in the season, you're either relishing every last second of summer, or joyfully readying your closet for fall. Either way, there's a chance you may be in need of some extra inspiration to push your wardrobe through one last sunshine-soaked weekend, whether you're spending Labor Day at your local park or road-tripping somewhere coastal. Luckily, there are scores of summery celebrity outfit ideas all over Instagram that are offering the perfect sendoff, many of which include in-stock styles that you can try, yourself.

For those who may be headed somewhere where sunsets are plentiful, you'll love Alessandra Ambrosio's floor-sweeping knit robe, which she styles over a basic terracotta bikini to make it evening appropriate. Or, for something a bit more polished, Adut Akech's sapphire maxi dress is perfect for dining al fresco — just be sure to grab your best sun hat to protect your shoulders from catching rays. There's also Elsa Hosk's unfussy, all-pink outfit, which is made for styling with tangled beach waves and easy Birkenstock Arizona sandals.

So, if you're running low on summer outfit research, read on for a few celeb-approved looks to add to your files — and be sure to call on each It-girl's selfie inspiration when planning your own posts:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas For Labor Day: Tonal, Breathable Beachwear

For those extra-long afternoons at the beach, Elsa Hosk's pinstriped Etro top and pink trousers are perfect for ensuring your skin gets a break from the sun. Both the original top and Tibi's on-sale pants offer a breathable feel that's sure to keep you cool all day.

Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas For Labor Day: Maxi & Sun Hat

For those who have tired of tie dye slip dresses, the billowing maxi trend is here to take its place. Try Adut Akech's exact style by Kalita, which she pairs with Wandler's Carli Mini mag and a white rancher hat.

Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas For Labor Day: Swim Top & Cotton Skirt

Sofia Richie's birthday week was filled with remixed pool-ready looks, all of which featured one of many newly-dropped Frankies Bikinis swim sets and a cover-up of her choosing. For a midriff-baring look, style her exact top and cotton fringe skirt — both of which are in stock.

Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas For Labor Day: Yellow Ruffle Dress

Cindy Crawford has been dictating trends for decades now, and her latest ankle-length cover up was the latest to go viral. The best part? Her silhouette from Obadash can be worn open with a bikini, or as a wrap dress for lunch, depending on your preference. Plus, its yellow shade taps the complimentary color trend that's everywhere right now.

Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas For Labor Day: Ribbed Knit Cover-up

Alessandra Ambrosio's knit dress offers a fitted alternative that's perfect for throwing over a bikini and staying for sunset in. From Dodo Bar Or, the ribbed style comes with on-trend cutouts and wooden accents. Shop the exact dress and bikini below:

Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas For Labor Day: Jeans & Toe Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian knows the power of a well-accessorized outfit — so, she called on a Prada shoulder bag and a pair of matching, in-season Bottega Veneta heels to dress up her easy jeans outfit. To get the semi-casual look, style her exact pants (from Helmut Lang) with the toe-hugging sandal and a strapless top.

Celebrity-Inspired Outfit Ideas For Labor Day: Matching Mesh Sets

For the Future Nostalgia singer's birthday, Dua Lipa wore emerging designer Supriya Lele's sheer plaid set, totally nailing the mesh trend that dominated all summer. If you haven't tested already, the trend is well worth trying before cooler temperatures come around. Currently the brand has several other on-sale silhouettes like Lipa's, just be sure to style with her exact earrings, from beau Anwar Hadid's jewelry brand, Martyre, ahead: