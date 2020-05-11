If you've been keeping tabs on Chrissy Teigen's quarantine style, one thing is for certain — she is not getting dressed. As proven by a steady rotation of robes and bath towels, the supermodel-turned-foodie is keeping it as cozy as possible during these uncertain times — and her look of choice is being quickly adopted by the masses. Chrissy Teigen's robes are an impressive collection of silky, satined designs, that as proven by her Instagram stories, can handle all sorts of activities at home.

Teigen's most-worn brand is Bernadette, an Antwerp-based womenswear brand that's creatively helmed by mother-daughter duo. But luxury labels including Gucci and have made it into the mix as has MENG, a British label that uses original artwork as its designs. Teigen tends to favor colorful floral motifs, but her wide collection also includes more classic styles. For some of Teigen's best quarantine kimono moments (and the styles you can shop, today), read on.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chrissy Teigen's Robes: Wisteria-budded Wrap Dress

This onyx robe by Bernadette is laden with wisteria buds and seafoam-hued vine branches. Though Teigen wore it for a day of cooking with her kids at home, the wrap dress is versatile enough to step out in, too. Shop the exact style below:

Chrissy Teigen's Robes: Contrast-trimmed Cherry Red Kimono

John Legend took to Instagram to share this family snapshot mid-quarantine. While the maker of Teigen's cherry-red robe is currently unknown, there's an on-sale style that's just like it from Natori, right now:

Chrissy Teigen's Robes: Black-and-white Mini Robe

This contrast-trimmed mini robe Teigen wore while hanging with her kids is architected by Neiman Marcus, and it's currently out of stock. Luckily, H&M makes a white-piped style that's actually super luxe.

Chrissy Teigen's Robes: Washed Floral Robe

For a day of learning the in's and out's of the gel mani, Teigen wore this original Peignoir Floral-Print Silk Robe by Bernadette, which is totally sold out. The brand has another similar style, with red roses suspended in silk crepe de chine.

Chrissy Teigen's Robes: Blush Floral Kimono

This style from Bernadette was quick to sell out, after it appeared all over Teigen's feed — however, a similar piece from MENG owned (and loved) by the model is still available on Net-A-Porter.