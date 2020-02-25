Soon enough you'll be pushing your puffers and wool coats to the back of the closet and reaching for lighter silhouettes. While celebs have already shown that a leather blazer is a style to shop for the season, Kaia Gerber's denim jacket will convince you to add a structured jean topper to your wishlist, too. And, lucky for you, the model's '70s-inspired Reformation jacket is still available for purchase.

When she hasn't been walking the runway in some of this season's biggest shows, Gerber has been serving up sophisticated off-duty outfits that turn the sidewalk into her own personal catwalk. From New York to London and now Milan, the 18-year-old's personal style has continued to prove she has a knack for creating elevated, polished looks with a youthful edge.

While in Milan for fashion week, the top model stepped out in a denim-on-denim ensemble from the fashion-girl favorite sustainable brand, Reformation. Clearly feeling the '70s vibes right now, Gerber went for another retro-inspired look, pairing Ref's rigid-denim Dylan Jacket, $168, with the high-waisted Trouser Jean, $148. The combination of the belted jacket and the flared pant show that a streamlined denim look like this one can be just as refined as a suit-set.

The model wore the longline jacket open over a classic white tank and played up the '70s feel by slipping a wide, black and snakeskin leather belt with a gold circular buckle through the loops of her trousers. When it came to the rest of her accessories, she kept it simple with a pair of sleek black sunglasses and a structured shoulder bag. Gerber finished off the look with By Far's Sofia black leather ankle boots — a $505 style that she's already been spotted in multiple times this month.

The style-star's less-is-more look is the perfect example of how to rock the '70s trend in 2020. On top of that, her outfit is incredibly easy to replicate, considering the two key pieces are still surprisingly up for grabs.

So with out further adieu, continue on to scoop up the eco-friendly denim duo that'll let you achieve Gerber's chic version of a Canadian tuxedo.