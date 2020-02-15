Long before the style started to appear on the Spring/Summer 2020 runways, Gigi Hadid's cowboy boots were a known star player in her wardrobe. For years, the supermodel has been styling western staple from one occasion to the next in totally different ways. Just this fall, she (befittingly) stepping onto the red carpet at the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards in an iridescent frock with a pair of milk-white cowboy boots. Weeks before that, she kicked around in a style with turquoise-marigold tie-dye swirl epitomizing the '70s. Now, she's given the boot a very 2020 update, and it's as chic as you'd expect.

On Feb. 12, the 24-year-old stepped out in New York after walking for Marc Jacobs (and countless other designers over the past week). She was wearing a pair of surprising croc-effect cowboy booties in a cherry-mahogany shade. With the chunky block heel that popularized throughout the fall, the boot is equal parts ponchy and structural, making for the perfect cozy shoe to follow a week of catwalking. She paired it with a ripped charcoal jean and a rust-colored turtleneck, which played perfectly on the warm hues of the boot. To add texture, she snagged a geometric velvet blazer and a shellac sequin purse. The untraditional look provided a surprising close to a week of bold street style looks across NYFW.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Croc-effect textures are popping up all over garments as an on-trend deviation from snakeskin, which has started to become passé after going viral in past seasons. The beauty of the print is that it looks immaculate in any color — cream makes are suitable for your summer wardrobe and winter whites. It's being made in the form of jackets (see Elie Tahari's make) and handbags (Staud and By Far). However, the Western cowboy boot has been a far less frequent canvas for them, making this the look to splurge on now.

To get the look, Schutz has a spattering of croc-Western boots in different shades and silhouettes. For the nearest match, see their Analeah Boot in Dark Chocolate below, which retails for just $295. Or, head to their site for alternate looks, featuring spindly heels and metallic textures.